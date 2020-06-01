Evidence That We Are Living in the Darkest Version of the Timeline

@ oiclid Nate SDR @ Hacker Noon

You have probably read the stories about how scientists have discovered another universe close to our own, one in which time travels backwards. You may also have read articles that said "no, they haven't". So it currently looks like we don't have definitive evidence of other universes. Yet. That doesn't mean that there are not any other parallel or non-parallel universes out there.

That being said, with how bad things have become recently, one can only speculate, and hope, that there are universes - and timelines - in which things are a lot better. This just has to be the worst of them all. I mean, these are the darkest of days, and if things are any worse in other timelines, then those other versions of us are attached to another object by an inclined plane wrapped helically along an axis.

In other words, they are screwed. Doubt me? Okay, check these out:

1. Monkeys attacked a science laboratory and and snatched blood samples taken from COVID-19 patients at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College and Hospital in Meerut, India. What if they are monkeys from the future (or another time-line) here to develop an even more virulent strain (COVID-20?) to use against us?

2. Somebody - apparently because COVID-19 was getting more attention than she was. licked a toilet seat - apparently because COVID-19 was getting more attention than she was.

3. Countries are pigeons for spying for other countries. Countries are arresting for spying for other countries.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg. Leaders are playing politics with people's health and lives. People are saying that all the space photos that show a round earth are hoaxes, and are building spaceships to prove it. A country is burning - literally. Another one burnt not to long ago. And still another angrily rejected help (yes, that wasn't a typo) as it burned, because they felt insulted.

I am tired. Can somebody please show me how to travel into one of the other dimensions?

