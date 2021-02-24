Everything You Need To Know About The Amazon Virtual Private Cloud

Virtual Private Server, or VPS, is a private server in which the resources are used by one user only. Basically, VPS is the virtualization of the physical server, which is divided into several virtual machines (VM). VPS is the most popular hosting service among the hosting provider. If you own a medium-sized business and quite high traffic, using VPS is the best choice.

VPS allows users to own authority like a dedicated server but still pay an affordable price like shared hosting. You can buy your VPS server from any provider, including a big company like Microsoft or Amazon. However, Amazon has a slightly different service. While Microsoft develops Windows VPS, Amazon develops Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

In this article, we will deliver some information about what is Virtual Private Cloud, the benefits of using VPS, and also how to get started with VPC.

Amazon Virtual Private Cloud

Amazon VPC, or Amazon Virtual Private Cloud, allows you to launch Amazon Web Service (AWS) to a virtual network. If you want to use VPC, all of your resources are available on the cloud, and you can access it anytime as cloud computing is always online. Actually, VPC is similar to Virtual Private Server (VPS). The main difference is that if VPS is located in a single physical location, VPC is situated in a cloud.

If you are interested in using Amazon VPC, there are several features that you need to know. The first is that VPC is more flexible. In VPS, you are given specific resources that you can use. When you have reached the limit or have high traffic at a sudden time, your website will have a slower page loading speed, and the other visitor cannot access your page. However, if you use VPC, this will not have happened. VPC will provide you additional resources that are called Elastic Load Balancing.

The second feature is using VPC has almost 100% uptime. The other feature is VPC can be switched off and on anytime you want and with no additional charge that is cost-saving.

To add this information, there are several components you will get if you want to use these Amazon VPC services. Those are internet gateway, subnet, virtual private gateway, Network Address Translation or NAT, peering connection, egress-only internet gateway, and also VPC endpoint.

Benefits of Using Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC)

After understanding the Amazon Virtual Private Cloud, you need to consider the benefits you will get if you use it. There are three main benefits of using Amazon VPC.

The first benefit is VPC has high accuracy and scalability. By using VPC, you can scale up or scale down your resource based on your application’s need anytime you want. This can be very beneficial because it is cost-saving as you no need to pay an upfront fee.

The second benefit is accessible setup. Amazon VPC is easy to use with the help of AWS Management Console that can help you to setup your VPC. This software will ease you to manage your VPC and save you more time. Therefore, you will focus more on creating or building your application on VPC.

The last benefit of using VPC is the security issues. VPC provides high-security features. Using Amazon S3, you can limit access to your VPC account, and your data will be highly-secured.

By using Amazon's virtual private server, you do not need a cloud, VPN, hardware, or datacenters. You can maintain your VPC, including network space, and control your network on Amazon EC2 resources. If you are interested in using the Amazon VPC, you also need to know about the charge method.

If you make an additional account and using VPC, you will not be charged for it. However, if you use Amazon EC2, you will get a charge, including the data transfer. If you connect your VPC to the datacenter using a VPN connection, you will be charged based on hourly rates. Basically, if you use Amazon VPC, there will be no package for your service. You will be charged based on the usage, such as the NAT gateway, traffic mirroring pricing, Amazon VPC reachability Analyzer, and so on. Therefore, you will save more your expense by using this service as you do not need to pay what you do not use in Amazon VPC.

Get started with Amazon VPC

If you have registered to use VPC, your account is ready to use. The VPC account will automatically be created based on the provider’s default setting. If you want to add or remove the subnets, edit the network, change the route table, or edit the ACL network, you can do it independently. You can change the configuration whatever you want, including adding or removing the software.

However, if you want to have another or additional account, you can make it by opening the Amazon VPC page on AWS Management Console. The next thing you need to do is clicking “Start VPC Wizard.” After clicking the “Start VPC Wizard” button, you will be shown basic network topologies, four types on it. Choose one of them. You need to identify each of the network backgrounds and which network is most suitable for your need. If you have decided on the web, choose the “Create VPC” button, and finally, your additional Amazon VPC account is done. Now, you can use it to launch the Amazon EC2 to your PC.

If you have created the VPC account, you need to understand your subnet information, route tables, and the internet gateway. Once you have made the VPC account, you will have two route tables consisting of main route tables and a custom route table related to your subnet. These route tables will identify and determine the traffic from your subnet flow. After doing those steps, the next thing you can do is launching your EC2 to your VPC and registering your Elastic IP Address to your instance.

Once you have done all of those things, you can do additional settings such as enabling IPv6 support to your subnet, adding subnet to your VPC, and enabling instances for your private subnet for accessing the internet.

