Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Everybody Loves Rust: How Rust is Being Used in Production by@serokell

Everybody Loves Rust: How Rust is Being Used in Production

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Rust is one of the most promising and most loved programming languages out there. It has since been adopted by companies like Dropbox, Microsoft, Facebook, and others. Rust’s main benefit is that it enables C-like performance while still keeping the memory safety that we are used to when developing with languages like JavaScript and Python. In this article, I will look at nine large companies that use Rust and delve into the reasons for their choice.
image
Serokell Hacker Noon profile picture

@serokell
Serokell

Serokell is a software development company focused on creating customized solutions with FP technologies.

Publish Your First Brand Story for FREE. Click Here.

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python

Tags

#rust#programming#rust-programming-language#programming-languages#rust-in-production#saas#typescript#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading