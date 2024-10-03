I really love taking photos with my phone, and I think I do it pretty well. I tried submitting some of my photos to the IPPAWARDS competition, but none of them made it to the finals or got published. So, I'm sharing some of them here — though not all of them. My photos are all about people — their emotions, stories, and the cultures they represent. I aim to freeze moments that feel real, whether it’s a candid smile, a thoughtful gaze, or the way light hits someone’s face in a quiet moment. Every photo is a reflection of the connection I felt with the people in that instant. I believe that every person has a unique story, and through my photos, I try to bring those stories to life. If you enjoy the raw, unfiltered beauty of human moments, I think you’ll appreciate my work. I’d love for you to join me on this journey and explore the world through the faces of the people I meet along the way. I’m not sure how many photos I’ll be able to upload, but here are a few. I really love taking photos with my phone, and I think I do it pretty well. I tried submitting some of my photos to the IPPAWARDS competition, but none of them made it to the finals or got published. So, I'm sharing some of them here — though not all of them. My photos are all about people — their emotions, stories, and the cultures they represent. I aim to freeze moments that feel real, whether it’s a candid smile, a thoughtful gaze, or the way light hits someone’s face in a quiet moment. Every photo is a reflection of the connection I felt with the people in that instant. I believe that every person has a unique story, and through my photos, I try to bring those stories to life. If you enjoy the raw, unfiltered beauty of human moments, I think you’ll appreciate my work. I’d love for you to join me on this journey and explore the world through the faces of the people I meet along the way. I’m not sure how many photos I’ll be able to upload, but here are a few . here are a few