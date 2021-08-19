Search icon
Every company will be a metaverse company and every company will need a Chief Metaverse Officer. Back in 2006/ 2007, there was a rush to Liden Lab’s Second Life as businesses scrambled to own their own piece of an early metaverse and have a presence there. We are now seeing all sorts of commercial businesses taking a serious look at Second Life. The technology, hardware and the convergence of existing trends such as 5G, Digital Twins, VR/AR/XR, Internet of Things, Video Games and more are happening all at the same time to build the metaverse.
metapunk Hacker Noon profile picture

@metapunk
metapunk

All futures need a movement and identity.

