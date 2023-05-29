“Even this must have a preface—that is, a literary preface,”

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byJean-Henri Fabre@jeanhenrifabre

I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.

May 29th, 2023
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The species of the genus Sphex

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Jean-Henri Fabre HackerNoon profile picture
Jean-Henri Fabre@jeanhenrifabre

I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.

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writing#novel#philosophical-fiction#project-gutenberg#hackernoon-books#books#fyodor-dostoyevsky#suspense#the-brothers-karamazov

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