ReadWrite
paint-brush
Evaluating Gr-GCN++ for Node Classification Across Various Datasets: Results and Comparisonsby@hyperbole

Evaluating Gr-GCN++ for Node Classification Across Various Datasets: Results and Comparisons

by HyperboleDecember 3rd, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Gr-GCN++ outperforms its variant Gr-GCN-ONB in node classification across datasets like Airport, Pubmed, and Cora. The study reveals that choice of perspective (Projector vs. ONB) significantly impacts network performance, with Gr-GCN++ consistently delivering stronger results.
featured image - Evaluating Gr-GCN++ for Node Classification Across Various Datasets: Results and Comparisons
neural network Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Hyperbole HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Preliminaries

  2. Proposed Approach

    3.1 Notation

    3.2 Nueral Networks on SPD Manifolds

    3.3 MLR in Structure Spaces

    3.4 Neural Networks on Grassmann Manifolds

  3. Experiments

  4. Conclusion and References

A. Notations

B. MLR in Structure Spaces

C. Formulation of MLR from the Perspective of Distances to Hyperplanes

D. Human Action Recognition

E. Node Classification

F. Limitations of our work

G. Some Related Definitions

H. Computation of Canonical Representation

I. Proof of Proposition 3.2

J. Proof of Proposition 3.4

K. Proof of Proposition 3.5

L. Proof of Proposition 3.6

M. Proof of Proposition 3.11

N. Proof of Proposition 3.12

E NODE CLASSIFICATION

E.1 DATASETS

Airport (Chami et al., 2019) It is a flight network dataset from OpenFlights.org where nodes represent airports, edges represent the airline Routes, and node labels are the populations of the country where the airport belongs.


Pubmed (Namata et al., 2012b) It is a standard benchmark describing citation networks where nodes represent scientific papers in the area of medicine, edges are citations between them, and node labels are academic (sub)areas.


Cora (Sen et al., 2008) It is a citation network where nodes represent scientific papers in the area of machine learning, edges are citations between them, and node labels are academic (sub)areas.


The statistics of the three datasets are summarized in Tab. 11.

E.2 IMPLEMENTATION DETAILS

E.2.1 SETUP



Table 8: Results of our networks and some state-of-the-art methods on FPHA dataset (computed over 5 runs).


Table 9: Results of our networks and some state-of-the-art methods on NTU60 dataset (computed over 5 runs).


E.2.2 GRASSMANN LOGARITHMIC MAP IN THE ONB PERSPECTIVE


The Grassmann logarithmic map in the ONB perspective is given (Edelman et al., 1998) by



E.2.3 GR-GCN++



E.2.4 GR-GCN-ONB



Table 10: Computation times (seconds) per epoch of our networks and some state-of-the-art SPD neural networks on FPHA dataset. Experiments are conducted on a machine with Intel Core i7- 8565U CPU 1.80 GHz 24GB RAM.


Table 11: Description of the datasets for node classification.



E.2.5 OPTIMIZATION


E.3 MORE EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS

E.3.1 ABLATION STUDY


Projector vs. ONB perspective More results of Gr-GCN++ and Gr-GCN-ONB are presented in Tabs. 12 and 13. As can be observed, Gr-GCN++ outperforms Gr-GCN-ONB in all cases. In particular, the former outperforms the latter by large margins on Airport and Cora datasets. Results show that while both the networks learn node embeddings on Grassmann manifolds, the choice of perspective for representing these embeddings and the associated parameters can have a significant impact on the network performance.


E.3.2 COMPARISON OF GR-GCN++ AGAINST STATE-OF-THE-ART METHODS


Tab. 14 shows results of Gr-GCN++ and some state-of-the-art methods on the three datasets. The hyperbolic networks outperform their SPD and Grassmann counterparts on Airport dataset with high hyperbolicity (Chami et al., 2019). This agrees with previous works (Chami et al., 2019; Zhang et al., 2022) that report good performances of hyperbolic embeddings on tree-like datasets. However, our network and its SPD counterpart SPD-GCN outperform their competitors on Pubmed and Cora datasets with low hyperbolicities. Compared to SPD-GCN, Gr-GCN++ always gives more consistent results.




Authors:

(1) Xuan Son Nguyen, ETIS, UMR 8051, CY Cergy Paris University, ENSEA, CNRS, France ([email protected]);

(2) Shuo Yang, ETIS, UMR 8051, CY Cergy Paris University, ENSEA, CNRS, France ([email protected]);

(3) Aymeric Histace, ETIS, UMR 8051, CY Cergy Paris University, ENSEA, CNRS, France ([email protected]).

This paper is available on arxiv under CC by 4.0 Deed (Attribution 4.0 International) license.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Hyperbole HackerNoon profile picture
Hyperbole@hyperbole
Amplifying words and ideas to separate the ordinary from the extraordinary, making the mundane majestic.
Read my storiesAbout @hyperbole

TOPICS

purcat-imgmachine-learning #deep-neural-networks #riemannian-manifolds #spd-manifolds #graph-convolutional-networks #spdnet #manifold-neural-networks #logistic-regression #euclidean-neural-networks

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Matrix Manifold Neural Networks
by hyperbole
Dec 01, 2024
#deep-neural-networks
Article Thumbnail
8 Deep Learning Best Practices I Learned About in 2017
by muhia
Dec 28, 2017
#machine-learning
Article Thumbnail
An Introduction to “Liquid” Neural Networks
by asim
Feb 11, 2021
#artificial-intelligence
Article Thumbnail
Building a Feedforward Neural Network from Scratch in Python
by NKumar
Apr 09, 2019
#feedforward-neural
Article Thumbnail
Building Machine Learning Models With TensorFlow
by rishitdagli
May 02, 2021
#machine-learning
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas