Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned

Canadian digital assets lender Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy citing market volatility and the unexpected collapse of Three Arrows Capital. The failure of the Voyager platform wreaked havoc on the crypto sector as a whole. Ethos will offer a free recovery token programme to impacted users impacted by Voyager's bankruptcy shortly after Ethos launches 20.0 platform, a self-custody utility, self-powered platform, and a decentralised self-sustody app like Voyager. Ethos.io will soon release Ethos 200 to replace centralised trading apps like Voyager.