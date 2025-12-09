Ethereum (ETH) Whales Expand Their Portfolio as This New Crypto Coin’s Presale Phase 6 Hits 95% Sold

Ethereum (ETH) has been retracing sharply, and its approach toward multi-year support zones has prompted renewed activity among larger holders. The token has been revisiting areas that shaped major reversals between 2021 and 2025, and this shift has coincided with an aggressive accumulation trend among whales searching for what crypto to buy now before broader sentiment stabilizes. This rotation has unfolded at the same time Mutuum Finance (MUTM) records a rapid surge in demand, with its presale Phase 6 already 95% filled and widely viewed as one of the best cryptos to buy now as the testnet launch nears. Many traders examining the best cryptocurrency to invest in have begun shifting their focus toward early-stage opportunities that show measurable progress and sustained momentum. Ethereum Tests Key Levels Ethereum has been struggling to maintain its recent rally, with price action retreating toward the $2835 zone and losing 5.16% within a short window. This decline has brought ETH back into a historical cluster of support levels formed between 2021 and 2025, a region where repeated rebounds shaped multi-year cycles. The token has been trading inside a very tight long-term structure between $1090 and $4900, and the market is once again reacting to the lower boundary. Immediate support now sits near $2400, a level that was tested across 2023 and 2024 and often triggered renewed accumulation. Below this, $1480 and $1090 remain critical zones that marked past capitulation phases and subsequent recoveries. Short-term pressures have been intensifying as ETH approaches resistance around $2960. If price fails to regain that level, traders are watching $2820, $2800, and $2740 as potential areas where sellers may attempt to extend control. Indicators reflect weakening strength, as the MACD continues in a bearish configuration and the RSI remains below the 50 line. Exchange balances have also been declining, falling from 16.5 million ETH in early December to nearly 12.5 million ETH by November, showing a multi-month reduction in supply on major platforms. This trend has raised the question whether shrinking balances may eventually support a recovery or intensify volatility as the market tests deeper supports. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Acceleration Interest has been shifting toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto coin gaining notable traction among investors scanning the market for the best crypto to invest in ahead of early development milestones. Phase 6 of the presale is currently 95% sold, and the token price stands at $0.035. The raise has reached $19,150,000 since launch, while total holders now stand at 18,330. This phase is expected to close shortly, and once it does, Phase 7 will activate with a nearly 20% price increase to $0.04 before advancing toward the confirmed $0.06 listing price. Those entering now still have exposure to approximately 340% upside at launch, a factor encouraging traders evaluating which crypto to buy today for long-term returns to move quickly. The speed at which Phase 6 is selling out has created a sense of urgency among investors who do not want to miss their final chance to secure MUTM at $0.035 before the increase locks in. Many traders who have been searching for the next big cryptocurrency have referenced this structured presale progression as a major point of confidence. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Giveaway & V1 Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been amplifying engagement through its $100,000 giveaway, set to award ten participants $10,000 each in MUTM. This initiative has increased visibility among those analyzing what crypto to buy now, particularly at a time when the broader market remains selective. The team has confirmed that the V1 protocol launch will arrive on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 in 2025, featuring liquidity pools, mtToken issuance, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot. ETH and USDT will be supported initially. This progress continues to reinforce the perception that MUTM is one of the best cryptos to buy now due to its steady roadmap execution and clear product evolution. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Leaderboard Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also expanded its dashboard, adding a top-50 leaderboard and a daily 24-hour competition. The user who secures the #1 spot receives a $500 MUTM reward after completing at least one transaction during that period, and the board resets at 00:00 UTC. This feature has strengthened community activity and highlighted MUTM’s dynamic approach to early-stage participation. Ethereum’s technical pressures have pushed whale activity toward alternative opportunities, further amplifying the rise of MUTM as traders search for the best crypto to buy now. Anyone evaluating what crypto to buy now for exposure ahead of a testnet launch may find their window narrowing quickly as Phase 6 nears completion. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:Website:https://mutuum.com/ https://mutuum.com/ https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: <https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance](https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance) <https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance](https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance) This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program