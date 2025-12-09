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Ethereum (ETH) Whales Expand Their Portfolio as This New Crypto Coin’s Presale Phase 6 Hits 95% Sold

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byBTCWire@btcwire

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December 9th, 2025
featured image - Ethereum (ETH) Whales Expand Their Portfolio as This New Crypto Coin’s Presale Phase 6 Hits 95% Sold
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