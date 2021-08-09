Ethereum 2.0 staking on AWS: Cloud Staking Matters

\\\nThe massive undertaking of Ethereum 2.0 has gained the following other blockchains should be envious of. Ethereum staking has wildly increased in popularity, and at the time of writing, Etherscan shows it has accumulated more than [$13 billion worth of Ether](https://etherscan.io/address/0x00000000219ab540356cbb839cbe05303d7705fa). Ethereum forms part of everyone’s vocabulary when it comes to blockchain, DeFi, or crypto, and with the way things have been evolving, it reigns supreme among the rest.\n\n\\\nAlongside the anticipation of the network’s overhaul from a Proof-of-Work to a Proof-of-Stake architecture, comes the ability to stake and validate transactions, whilst earning ETH as a reward. Ethereum 2.0 staking has attracted a market eager to lock in their ETH to be able to participate in the decentralisation of the network, but where do you start?\n\n\\\n[Launchnodes](https://www.launchnodes.com/) has created a seamless approach to offering non custodial investment-grade Ethereum 2.0 staking products and services - whether its hosting nodes or pooling ETH through their innovative ‘Staking Club’. Above all, though, Launchnodes’ use of Amazon’s cloud (AWS) to deliver and sell their products and services has put them at the forefront of ETH2 staking, so it seems appropriate to delve into how crypto staking pioneers and enterprise clients can use them.\n\n## Ethereum Staking with Launchnodes\n\nEthereum staking clearly shows no signs of slowing down, and those who are as experienced as Launchnodes within the industry, have developed products and services aimed at enterprise and individual clients looking to kick-start their staking venture. Whether you’re just entering the [Ethereum staking](https://www.launchnodes.com/) sphere, a seasoned pro, or an enterprise wanting to join in on the Ethereum 2.0 buzz, it’s good to be aware of what companies like Launchnodes have been developing, and what’s available to ETH2 staking enthusiasts:\n\n\\\n* Ethereum 2.0 Validator Node on AWS (Personal Set-Up)\n* Ethereum 2.0 Beacon Node on AWS (Personal Set-Up)\n* Ethereum 2.0 Validator Node on AWS (End-to-End Set Up by Launchnodes)\n* Ethereum 2.0 Beacon Node on AWS (End-to-End Set Up by Launchnodes)\n* Ethereum 2.0 Beacon Node as a Service (by Launchnodes)\n* Technical Assessment (of existing infrastructure)\n* Whitelabel DeFi Solutions Design\n* Staking Club (ETH2 staking pool for clients with less than 32ETH)\n\n\\\nLaunchnodes have dived headfirst into offering **non-custodial and fully independent opportunities to stake Ethereum** and collaborate on the Ethereum 2.0 Proof-of-Stake blockchain. Participation is crucial to supporting Ethereum 2.0’s decentralised network, and the company certainly welcomes you into the community by providing guidance and support throughout the whole process. Whether it’s your Beacon or Validator node set up on or off AWS, or you simply don’t meet the 32ETH requirements, Launchnodes is bound to have the solution.\n\n## Why Stake Independently? Benefits of staking independently\n\nUsing your own personal PC for running Validator nodes is still a way of achieving 100% of the rewards, but it comes with so much more risk. It requires substantial technical know-how, ongoing monitoring and management, and a rather expensive set-up, if you really want to get the most out of it. Aside from this, though, issues could arise when trying to maintain connectivity so that your server doesn’t miss a single attestation - especially when you consider the frequency of slow internet connections, power cuts, and so on. Furthermore, an incorrectly set up validator node could lead to ‘slashing’ and extortionate non-performance fees, sometimes adding up to a whopping 50% loss on your staked ETH amount!\n\n\\\nStaking independently means eliminating all intermediaries, giving you the chance to generate the highest yield by running your own Validator node. Doing this still lets you **reap 100% of the ETH rewards**, but with much more peace of mind, and though it might not be the most well-known approach to staking ETH (yet!), it is the most advantageous. On an even more intriguing note, Launchnodes is also the only provider of non-custodial [Ethereum 2.0 staking](https://www.launchnodes.com/) on a turnkey basis, simplifying the process through cloud computing on AWS. Their Staking Club also offers you the chance to pool ETH between a group, so you can avoid having to lock in the full 32ETH required when you usually stake independently.\n\n## Ethereum 2.0 Beacon Nodes\n\nThe Beacon Chain is the ultimate coordinator of the Ethereum network and is what introduces Proof-of-Stake. High-performing **Beacon nodes are essentially the building blocks and backbone of the Ethereum 2.0 network**, capable of supporting multiple validator clients and communicating with other Beacon nodes. Launchnodes respects the investment-grade mindset demanded by *Ethereum 2.0 staking*, and the customer is always using their own AWS account that Launchnodes never has access to. Launchnodes supplies clients with a container-based product to connect to the Beacon Chain by running and hosting their own [Beacon node](https://www.launchnodes.com/run-beacon-nodes-easily-on-aws/) on Amazon’s cloud server - AWS. This has opened the doors to independent infrastructure, and the potential for developing your own Ethereum staking architecture - however you choose. Launchnodes’ ETH2 Prysmatic Beacon Node is ‘always on’, connecting to Validator nodes, so you’ll be well on your way to earning 100% of your ETH rewards in no time.\n\n## Beacon Node as a Service\n\nAs the latest addition to the Launchnodes’ suite of *Ethereum staking services*, Launchnodes also offers [Beacon Node as a Service](https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-zyyeyitryjvvk?ref_=srh_res_product_title), where existing validator nodes both on and off AWS can be connected to Launchnodes’ Beacon nodes. The service lets customers connect one or multiple validator nodes to a Beacon node that is synchronized with the beacon chain, **runs the latest version of the Prysmatic Client** and is always on, monitored 24/7 by Launchnodes engineering team.\n\n\\\nEach beacon node is never connected to more than 50 Validator nodes and boasts strategic geographic placement to minimize latency. Finally, the service drastically simplifies technical requirements for ETH2 staking and provides **secure infrastructure with 99.999% uptime**. This then removes the infrastructure and connectivity costs and makes non-custodial staking much cheaper compared to running your own individual beacon node, synching it to the Beacon Chain and then monitoring and managing it.\n\n\\\nWhen it comes to investment grade staking, it is imperative to run an infrastructure that the institution owns themselves and can rely on. This is where Launchnodes Beacon nodes **can be used as a backup to already existing Ethereum staking architectures**, serving as an additional aid to safety and security. In other words, regardless of whether you run your own validator node or looking for a turnkey *Ethereum staking* solution, Launchnodes is fully equipped to cover all your needs.\n\n## Ethereum 2.0 Validator Nodes\n\nVia these Beacon nodes, Validator nodes can link to the Beacon Chain, conducting transaction attestations and earning rewards. Picture these Validator nodes as good old-fashioned miners, working behind-the-scenes, around the clock, with an endless amount of energy. Although you can run Validator nodes from a personal PC, an array of disadvantages comes with it, including missing attestations and incurring slashing fees (in case your ETH2 validator node is not set right). However, if these nodes are run on the cloud, the risks of downtime are greatly reduced.\n\n\\\nThis is why Launchnodes proudly boasts an ‘always-on’ Prysmatic [Validator node for Ethereum 2.0](https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-jzy5w4t5nqrak?ref_=srh_res_product_title), that runs on Amazon’s AWS cloud. Although it **requires you to have an AWS account** and purchase the node before you subscribe, it’s a powerful cloud solution to help you avoid any downtime and scary penalties. Launchnodes’ efficient Concierge Service will also offer end-to-end set-up and support to any individuals or organisations who are keen to obtain Validator nodes on their AWS accounts. What’s more, is that they can even review your set-up if the Validator node was purchased through Launchnodes.\n\n\\\nAdditionally, some may choose to run more than one Validator node, so Launchnodes’ services can continue to support the demand from individual and institutional clients. The amount of organisations participating in [ETH2 staking](https://www.launchnodes.com/) has notably increased, and includes the likes of **banks, public and private companies, pension funds, and ‘the guy next door’** - so why not you? If Launchnodes are there to take you by the hand and steer you towards true investment grade independent staking, then why rely on third-party Ethereum staking service providers who take a lump of your ETH rewards and in most cases get full control over your holdings?\n\n## Ethereum DeFi and Staking, Product and Technical Assessment\n\nApart from the aforementioned services, Launchnodes also provides enterprise clients with a strategy and technology review, assessing clients ETH 2.0 and DeFi staking solutions and service propositions technically and functionally. Launchnodes provides clients with a functional and [technical assessment](https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-qqxgy37xz2bz4?ref_=srh_res_product_title) of internal and client facing staking and ETH based defi propositions, using an their framework.\n\n## Staking Club\n\nEthereum users were always traditionally required to lock in a minimum of 32ETH to validate blocks, however, Launchnodes’ [Staking Club](https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-bpb5qx776dw3c?ref_=srh_res_product_title) offers the **opportunity for those that have less than 32ETH** to still get involved with the decentralisation of the Ethereum 2.0 network. With Launchnodes, you can pool in with others to combine a total of 32ETH to launch your own Validator node and stake directly. Once you have your 32ETH deposit, you’re **eligible for 100% of the rewards**, right off the bat. Launchnodes’ Staking Club is specifically designed to be a fully independent Ethereum 2.0 Staking medium, delivering 100% of the Staking rewards to clients, setting up the node and providing on going management and support.\n\n\\\n ![Ethereum Staking on AWS](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/C02SFdKpN8Np96LZhU4R8cL6JjG2-479q35e3.jpeg)\n\nIt is important to note that Staking Club is designed with institutions in mind too. If, for example, a company is looking to stake ETH2 for the benefit of its employees, Staking Club allows each employee to accumulate returns, instead of getting the yield in bulk and then figuring out/arguing about how to distribute it.\n\n\\\nOverall, *Ethereum 2.0 staking* is a relatively simple concept, which is perhaps why it has gained momentum and become a hot topic among crypto fans who are keen to invest in the future of Ethereum. Launchnodes’ products and services are **fully independent, non-custodial and deliver 100% staking APY**, so it makes it the most lucrative option for entry-level or institutional enthusiasts alike.\n\n## Why Cloud Staking prevails over running your own servers\n\nIn parallel with independent staking, *Ethereum staking via cloud* servers is undoubtedly becoming the favoured choice, with the many benefits it possesses outweighing those of using your own servers.\n\n1. **No missed attestations and zero downtime** - To start with, due to the professional node infrastructure, there are no missed attestations should your server disconnect.\n\n \\\n2. **No third-party involvement** - You will still receive 100% of the Ethereum 2.0 staking rewards.\n\n \\\n3. **No technical knowledge required** - A cloud-based staking service provider, like Launchnodes, will offer end-to-end set-up and support, so although you’re independent, you aren’t alone.\n\n \\\n4. **More cost-effective** - Cloud staking is much cheaper, since there are no expenses required to purchase a server or additional hardware.\n\n \\\n5. **More sustainable** - Mining Ether requires a significant amount of energy, which could be reduced by making use of cloud servers that are already functioning and present.\n\n## Summary\n\nEthereum staking has been Launchnodes’ focus since the beginning and is ascertaining its dominance due to its investment-grade, non-custodial, risk-reducing, and AWS cloud-based staking services. The mix of reliable infrastructure and selling through AWS means that individuals and enterprises are able to run Beacon and Validator nodes effortlessly, without owing commissions on ETH staking services, depending on any third-parties or even being obliged to deposit the entire 32ETH. Ethereum 2.0 staking is rapidly gaining momentum, and Launchnodes is maintaining the pace, offering a silver-service, holistic approach that takes clients on their very first Ethereum staking strides, right up to deploying hundreds of ETH nodes.\n\n\\\n