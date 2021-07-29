Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoEpix Industries' CBDO, says "in just a few days we gained 3,000 [NFT] collectors" by@anitx

Epix Industries' CBDO, says "in just a few days we gained 3,000 [NFT] collectors"

image
Christina Akopova Hacker Noon profile picture

@anitxChristina Akopova

Co-founder of Epix Industries

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Startup Interview with Steven Gramlich, Co-founder and CMO of Headversity by @steveheadversity
#startups-of-the-year
AI's Role in Language Learning: Stuart Barrass, Kaizen Languages CEO by @kaizenlanguages
#startups-of-the-year
Starting a B2B SaaS Company by @podcast
#b2b
My Experience with Blockchain in Decentralized Gaming by @xolam
#gaming-metaverse
The Walking Dead Shuffles its Way Into The Metaverse by @tearaven
#the-walking-dead

Tags

#nft#digital-art#rare-digital-art#nfts#nft-economy#non-fungible-tokens#collectibles#startups-of-the-year
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.