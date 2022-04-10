EOS Network Foundation Funds Transaction Lifecycle Overhaul and Releases Blue Papers for Development

The EOS Network Foundation (ENF) has completed the first step of its intended technical enhancement of the EOSIO core programme. There are four primary "Blue Papers" and development branches in the organisation. Audit+ Core, API+, Wallet+ and Wallet+ are all subcategories of one another. The API+ papers describe an update of the Transaction Lifecycle that OCI is working on. Subjective Billing is overhauling its routing system. Transaction tracking and relaying will also be improved.

Rebirth of the EOS Network

The EOS Network Foundation (ENF), a new body tasked by the EOS community with developing the EOSIO core blockchain software, has completed the first step of its intended technical enhancement of the EOSIO core programme, which is separated into four primaries "Blue Papers" and development branches.





There are four primary "Blue Papers" and development branches in the EOS Network Foundation (ENF), the new body that EOS users have entrusted to develop the EOSIO core software, and the first step of their anticipated technological improvement has been accomplished.





In the Blue Papers, Audit+, Core+, API+, and Wallet+ are all subcategories, focusing on various aspects of the EOSIO platform, including security analysis and contract audits. The Blue Papers are organised into four sections: Audit+, Core+, API+, and Wallet+.





Execution follows the completion of the Blue Paper investigation. Due to OCI's earlier involvement in creating EOSIO as part of their engagement with Block.One, its technology section was a key component in the partnership between the ENF and OCI. They've also worked with blockchain startups like Emanate, AirTM, and StrongBlock and Fortune 500 companies like NASA, Bayer, and Motorola. The API+ papers describe an update of the Transaction Lifecycle that OCI is working on.





Likewise, the API+ Blue Paper and the wider community highlighted the transaction lifecycle as a high-priority subject. Users of the node endpoint API had historically been unable to successfully pass and execute transactions due to a lack of relevant tools. It was previously impossible to estimate the cost of a transaction because of "subjective billing" elements. Users' experiences were made much worse by the difficulty of tracking and re-submitting transactions. Even though certain EOSIO developers came up with solutions, the rest of the community was forced to deal with unneeded obstacles.





API+'s most pressing issues will be addressed in the rewrite. A new API endpoint will assess the number of resources used by incoming requests. To cut down on "lost" transactions, Subjective Billing is overhauling its routing system. Transaction tracking and relaying will also be improved, making it simpler to construct fast block explorers or to replicate their capabilities for dApp frontends.

What is EOS Network Foundation?

The EOS Network Foundation (ENF) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to coordinating financial and non-financial support for the EOS Network's growth and development. The EOS Network's hub, the ENF, harnesses the potential of decentralisation as a force for good global change to help the EOS Network design a coordinated future.





