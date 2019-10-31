Enhancing The Ride-Hailing Experience With AR & VR

Modern technology has revolutionized the way we travel. Today, we have access to hiring taxis in a jiffy because of mobile phone applications. Given the freedom to choose from a variety of options to meet our commuting demands, the wheels of innovation did not stall for too long. The cab service industry has begun to take a leap further into enhancing ride-hailing experiences. With Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) applications and other ride enhancing perks, taxi companies that have started to incorporate the immersive technologies are gaining a major edge over their competitors.

The days when people had to rely on making phone calls to book taxis are long behind us. Although it was a convenient way to hail a ride during those times, the telephonic method of availing cab services had its own set of flaws. The issues were later addressed by advancements in technology. Improved hardware capabilities of smartphones and access to high-speed internet changed the way commuters hailed a taxi.

The scope of the ride-hailing industry

It is 2019 and commuting around town has never been easier. If you ever need your own set of wheels and a chauffeur to get to your destination, all you need is a taxi application. With a few taps on your device, you can get picked up and dropped effortlessly.

The convenience that cab apps provide consumers with has caused a surge in the revenue of the ride-hailing industry. The total revenue of the ride-hailing segment amounts to $183,677 million in 2019 and is expected to increase to a sum of $318,765 million by 2023.

The leaders in the industry, Uber and Lyft have become quintessential taxi applications. Inspired entrepreneurs have taken interest in Uber like app development to have a slice of the industry’s massive revenue.

Enhancements in the business

Booking a cab through a mobile phone application follows a set of procedures that have become common to all taxi app business models. The competition in the sector has grown to a large extent and the market has begun to show signs of saturation.

To tackle that, taxi companies have begun to strive for newer features over traditional ones such as GPS-tracking and push notifications.

Entrepreneurs are constantly on the lookout for the next big innovation that could provide their company with significant advantages over their competitors and here’s what they’ve come up with.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented and virtual reality technology possesses unlimited capabilities that widely benefit both the driver and the passenger. They have the potential to turn everyday ordinary scenarios into thrilling augmented experiences. Devices such as Google lens and Microsoft’s HoloLens enable an individual to engage with an alternate reality.

Virtual reality can allow a driver to view 3D images of direction arrows that lead to the customer’s pick up location. It has the ability to highlight individuals in crowded areas which makes it easy for drivers and passengers to spot each other in bustling environments.

Another application of the technology is in providing commuters with an augmented reality game. The movements of the commute such as the vehicle turning, stopping and accelerating can act as driving elements to how the environment progresses and plays out in the augmented world.

With an Uber clone app , you can develop a futuristic ride-hailing app and customize its scripts to facilitate options that customers can choose to experience AR and VR. The entertainment that the technology provides will appeal to customers and thereby provide cab companies that possess the technology with more customers.

Free Wi-fi

A highly-regarded feasible amenity that has begun to widely exist in various cab services is the availability of free Wi-fi. As internet access is an inseparable aspect of human lives today, providing wireless service in cabs attracts more commuters to use the cab company more frequently.

Passengers can use the in-cab Wi-fi to browse the world wide web or gain temporary access to ad-free streaming of music and movies during the commute. Customers will prefer the data connectivity facility during their rides over rides that do not provide it.

In-Cab Amenities

The fast-paced lives of commuters take a relaxing seat during a taxi ride. Whether it is a long drive or a short one, having an inventory of in-cab amenities such as snacks, beauty products and mobile chargers will be highly useful for passengers.

Additionally, premium services such as additional legroom, the temperature of the cab and silence from the driver can be features that customers can choose to enhance their riding experience even further. By implementing them in taxis, the availability of products and services in cabs can drastically increase the company’s number of customers.

The differences in what cab companies offer in their services are hitting a plateau. Lack of innovation and uniqueness can be a tough blow for entrepreneurs. To retain customers and have them frequently engage with your service, additional perks that are new to the market can expedite your pursuit to stand out from the competition.

By offering in-cab amenities and facilities that enhance the riding experience of commuters, their mundane rides are turned into a convenient and fun experience. Provide perks to your customers the easy way, through an application.

