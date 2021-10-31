Engineering Teams Need Inspiration to Thrive and Succeed

Product managers are struggling to keep morale high in product development. This article explores how we can leverage camaraderie and a sense of purpose when working towards common goals. We don't deserve the team we can’t inspire, we need to prioritize relationships. The goal is to build authentic relationships that give your team the psychological safety to tackle the most challenging problems head-on, Marty Cagan from the Silicon Valley Group would recommend asking the following questions: What are the goals you are trying to solve for, who is trying to satisfy your team?