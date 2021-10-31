Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Engineering Teams Need Inspiration to Thrive and Succeed by@raudaschl

Engineering Teams Need Inspiration to Thrive and Succeed

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Product managers are struggling to keep morale high in product development. This article explores how we can leverage camaraderie and a sense of purpose when working towards common goals. We don't deserve the team we can’t inspire, we need to prioritize relationships. The goal is to build authentic relationships that give your team the psychological safety to tackle the most challenging problems head-on, Marty Cagan from the Silicon Valley Group would recommend asking the following questions: What are the goals you are trying to solve for, who is trying to satisfy your team?
image
Adrian H. Raudaschl Hacker Noon profile picture

@raudaschl
Adrian H. Raudaschl

Physician turned product manager writing about all things medicine, business and technology.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
What Sociologists Are Saying About 2020's Myriad Political Movements by @raudaschl
#society
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming

Tags

#software-engineering#inspiration#collaboration#motivation#team-productivity#team-management#team-collaboration#teamwork#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading