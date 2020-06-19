Employee Cheat Sheet: Mastering Remote Working

Remote working has gained so much popularity over the years in almost every career field. Even in professions where remote working wasn’t allowed, it has now become the only option due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Working online isn’t difficult, but it’s not so straightforward, either. Here is a detailed guide about everything you need to know about working online.

Skills and Roles

There is so much work that you can do online. However, it all depends on the work’s nature and the company’s preferences. Generally, if you want to start working online, you should focus on roles like programming, writing, or anything revolving around design. However, you can also work remotely if you are a:

UX designer

Virtual assistant

Online tutor

App developer

Translator

Customer advocate

Transcriber

Above are just the most popular roles done online today, but there is still much more that you can do.

Experience

Online work is all about showing what you can do. Therefore, you have to prove you are the best. Luckily, there are many online courses nowadays that can help you gain some vital skills. That way, you’ll have a remarkable portfolio and results-driven work helping you stand out. Below, are excellent soft skills that every professional remote worker should acquire:

Self-discipline

Communication

Adaptability

Initiative

Responsibility

Problem-solving

Accountability

Time management

You now know the skills you need and the roles that you can perform online. So, let’s look at vital tools that you must have to ensure excellent results. They include:

1. Remote Desktop Software

Did you know that you can use a computer that’s miles away like you’re in front of it? That’s the primary purpose of remote desktop software. With such software, employees can easily access computers in their company’s headquarters without even going there. This software also makes it easier for the IT department to troubleshoot technical issues for colleagues at home.

If you want to use remote desktop software, all you have to do is set up remote access on your PC. A good example is the Windows’ Remote Desktop Client that is very easy to use. You can also go for the Apple version (Apple Remote Desktop), which might cost you around $80. Other great options that you can try are Chrome Remote Desktop and TeamViewer.

2. Mobile Hotspots

Having a strong internet connection is one primary necessity when working remotely. Therefore, it is vital that you install reliable WIFI in your home but still ensure that every person on your team has a mobile hotspot. With a mobile hotspot, you can’t experience any inconveniences if the power or your internet runs out since you have back up.

There are different pocket-sized WIFI devices that you can buy nowadays. A

high-quality WIFI hotspot device should cost around $100 or less. If you don’t have any hotspot device, then you can also use your phone. Turning on the hotspot feature on your smartphone will allow you to use it as a WIFI device hence enabling you to continue working on your projects.

3. Time Management Software

Excellent time management is crucial in online work since you have to meet all the set deadlines. Traqq is among the best time management software out there. This app helps you organize your assignments professionally and allocate enough time for everything. That way, it’s easier to hit targets since you’re more focused, and you also can’t forget to perform any crucial task.

4. Team Chat Apps

When working remotely, you need to effectively communicate with your boss, colleagues, or employees to ensure excellent work. Most companies today use emails, but it’s not the only way to communicate, and it might not be the best fit for your organization. Other team chat applications that you can try today include:

Slack

Microsoft teams

Google hangouts

Twist

ChatWork

Mattermost

5. Video Conferencing Tools

Sometimes, sending emails and messages might not be enough,

especially when it comes to illustrating a technical project. With an excellent video conferencing app like Face time and Zoom, you can arrange a virtual meeting with your boss and colleagues and address any issues fast. That way, you get comprehensive answers, thus allowing you to complete projects more accurately.

6. Screen Sharing Software

Explaining technical issues on a video call might not always be helpful because some people won’t understand the crucial concepts clearly. Screen sharing is an excellent option as it allows you to share your PC screen with employees. That way, they can see everything you’re doing on your computer, hence making it easy to explain how to complete critical tasks accurately.

Slack is one popular screen sharing software that most professionals love. However, you can also use other excellent alternatives such as GoToMeeting, Surfly, Upscope, Use Together, and Screenleap.

7. Online Office Suites

Nowadays, you don’t have to install Office software packages on your PC as you can just use them online. So, you can now share Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Slides, Sheets, and more with colleagues and see any comments or changes made in real-time. That way, you can quickly get advice on anything you might have done wrong hence allowing you to correct it immediately.

8. Cloud Storage

Having a cloud storage app is also vital as it allows you to share critical files with other employees easily. That way, it’s easier to access any data you need to complete your work from the app. A cloud storage app also helps a lot when you’ve lost a particular document since you know where to find

its back up anytime. You can try cloud storage apps like Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, and Sync.

As you can see from this article, there is so much to learn about remote working. Therefore, make sure you acquire the vital skills and tools that you need before you start working online. Doing that will help you to be more productive hence ensuring better results. Also, being well prepared will enable you to be a better professional in the career path you choose to follow in online work.

