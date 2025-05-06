124 reads

Embracing AI and Web3: A Beginner's Tech Journey from Indore

by Vaibhav BhargavaMay 6th, 2025
Too Long; Didn't Read

With technology evolving faster than ever, staying adaptable isn’t just a nice-to-have skill anymore; it’s essential. From coding assistants to generative tools, AI redefines how we think about productivity. As we step into 2025, a new generation of tools is pushing boundaries even further.

Introduction

Starting my journey into the worlds of AI and Web3 was exciting but honestly, also a little overwhelming. With technology evolving faster than ever, staying adaptable isn’t just a nice-to-have skill anymore; it’s essential.


Coming from Indore, a rising yet still Tier-2 city, the challenge felt even more real. While the city is making strides as a tech hub, the gap between traditional IT services and emerging technologies like AI and blockchain remains wide. But that gap is exactly where transformation begins.


Understanding the Industry Shift

Just a few years after AI tools entered the mainstream, developers now can't imagine working without them. That’s the level of integration we’re talking about—AI isn’t just an add-on; it’s becoming part of the development DNA.


From coding assistants to generative tools, AI redefines how we think about productivity and problem-solving. As we step into 2025, a new generation of tools is pushing boundaries even further.

Getting Started with AI in Real Workflows

Over time, I realized you don’t have to master everything at once. Start small. Pick two or three AI tools and integrate them into your workflow. As you use them regularly, you naturally become more confident and comfortable.

Which AI Tools Should You Learn First?

It depends on your role, but here’s a quick guide on the 3 most essential AI tools to start with if you're a developer, marketer, or content creator.

Role

AI Tools

What It's Used For

Example Use

Developers / Engineers

GitHub Copilot

Code autocompletion, learning libraries faster

Write me a Python function to automate file uploads.

ChatGPT

Debugging help, code explanations, and scripting

Explain this JavaScript error I'm getting.

Replit Ghostwriter

Cloud-based code assistance

Help me optimize this Ruby script.

Marketers / Growth Hackers

Jasper AI

Ad copies, social media posts, and email campaigns

Generate a Facebook ad headline for a crypto exchange targeting Gen Z.

ChatGPT

Blog ideas, SEO article drafts

Write a blog outline for 'How AI is Changing E-commerce'.

Midjourney

Custom campaign visuals

Create a visual concept for a new DeFi platform.

Project / Product Managers

Notion AI

Meeting note summaries, task lists

Summarize this 1-hour meeting into 5 bullet points.

Grammarly AI

Writing clean reports, updates

Write a professional project update.

Zapier AI

Automating workflows between tools

Create a Jira ticket automatically when a new customer feedback form is submitted.

Writers / Content Creators

ChatGPT

Drafting content, brainstorming

Generate 5 catchy titles for a crypto blog about Bitcoin ETFs.

Grammarly AI

Proofreading, adjusting tone

Rewrite this paragraph to sound more professional.

Copy.ai

Fast headlines, email drafts

Write an email outreach for a new crypto project.

Designers / Creatives

Midjourney

AI-generated logos, website mockups

Create a futuristic UI design for a DeFi app.

Canva Magic Studio (AI)

Editing photos, generating social media graphics

Generate 10 logo ideas for a blockchain startup.

Founders / Entrepreneurs

ChatGPT

Drafting business plans, pitch decks, and market analysis

Draft a 10-slide pitch deck for a crypto wallet startup.

Perplexity AI

Fast market research, competitor analysis

Research 5 competitors offering AI-powered trading bots.

Zapier AI

Automating CRM, email marketing workflows

Automate a lead-nurturing email sequence for my crypto company.


Shifting to Web3: A Wake-Up Call

I first heard about Web3 from a friend, an Indore-based developer who had been building websites for local businesses. Suddenly, he was talking about smart contracts, DAOs, and NFTs. At first, I thought it was hype or another tech bubble.


But then I started seeing headlines about:

  • Companies are hiring prompt engineers.

  • DAOs are replacing traditional management.

  • Digital artists are earning more from NFTs than full-time dev jobs.


It wasn’t just adoption. It was evolution. And I was still running Web2 scripts in a Web3 world.\Web2 vs Web3: A Quick Comparison


To make sense of the shift, I created this basic overview:


Feature

Web2

Web3

Ownership

Centralized (platform-owned)

Decentralized (user-owned)

Identity

Email/password login

Wallet-based, anonymous, or pseudonymous

Data Control

Platform stores and monetizes user data

Users control their data on-chain

Monetization

Ad-based or subscription

Token-based, NFTs, DAOs

Infrastructure

Central servers/cloud

Distributed networks (blockchain)


This shift isn’t theoretical—it’s operational. And it’s already happening.

Conclusion

At this point, it’s not just about staying informed, it’s about staying relevant. The pace of change in AI and Web3 isn’t slowing down, and neither can I.


I don’t want to wake up five years from now and realize the stack has changed—and I never learned the new tools.


So today, even if I’m still figuring things out, I’m committing to the shift.


To experiment. To upskill. To adapt.


Not because it’s trendy, but because it's necessary for the future I want to build.


In a world driven by AI, automation, and decentralization, adaptability isn't optional—it's infrastructure.

