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Embedded Finance is a Liferaft in the Recession

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byFrederik Bussler@FrederikBussler

Published author and writer.

January 5th, 2023
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Frederik Bussler@FrederikBussler

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startups#startups#fintech#embedded-finance#liferaft-in-the-recession#finance-and-banking#finance#recession#post-recession#web-monetization

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