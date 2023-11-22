Elon Musk Shares Letter by Ex OpenAI Staff Accusing Sam Altman of "Dishonesty & Manipulation"

Too Long; Didn't Read

Former OpenAI employees express deep concerns over alleged misconduct by Sam Altman, revealing a troubling pattern of deceit and manipulation. The letter calls on the Board of Directors to expand investigations, protect whistleblowers, and address issues like discriminatory behavior and misuse of resources. The employees assert that OpenAI's mission is compromised by profit-driven interests, urging a commitment to ethical leadership and transparency to safeguard the future of artificial intelligence.