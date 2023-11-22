Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Elon Musk Shares Letter by Ex OpenAI Staff Accusing Sam Altman of "Dishonesty & Manipulation"by@newsbyte
    4,894 reads

    Elon Musk Shares Letter by Ex OpenAI Staff Accusing Sam Altman of "Dishonesty & Manipulation"

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Former OpenAI employees express deep concerns over alleged misconduct by Sam Altman, revealing a troubling pattern of deceit and manipulation. The letter calls on the Board of Directors to expand investigations, protect whistleblowers, and address issues like discriminatory behavior and misuse of resources. The employees assert that OpenAI's mission is compromised by profit-driven interests, urging a commitment to ethical leadership and transparency to safeguard the future of artificial intelligence.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Elon Musk Shares Letter by Ex OpenAI Staff Accusing Sam Altman of "Dishonesty & Manipulation"
    tech-stories #open-ai-leadership #openai-ceo
    NewsByte.Tech HackerNoon profile picture

    @newsbyte

    NewsByte.Tech

    byte off more tech news than you can chew, or die coding your own dreams

    Receive Stories from @newsbyte

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    And the Web3 Award Goes To...
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by nakedcollector #web3-success-story-in-2023
    Article Thumbnail
    Advancing Data Quality: Exploring Data Contracts with Lyft
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by bmarquie #data-quality
    Article Thumbnail
    Conspiracy at eBay: The Disturbing Saga of Harassment, Stalking, and Cover-ups
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by legalpdf #usa-v-ebay
    Article Thumbnail
    Meta’s Meteoric Rise in 2023 Shows No Sign of Slowing This Year
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by dmytrospilka #meta
    Article Thumbnail
    I Created a React Utility Component for Animations With Tailwind and CSS: AnimateIn
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by johnpolacek #react
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!