Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Elements of Strategyby@carlvonclausewitz

    Elements of Strategy

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The causes which condition the use of the combat in Strategy may be easily divided into elements of different kinds, such as the moral, physical, mathematical, geographical and statistical elements. The first class includes all that can be called forth by moral qualities and effects; to the second belong the whole mass of the military force, its organisation, the proportion of the three arms, &c. &c.; to the third, the angle of the lines of operation, the concentric and eccentric movements in as far as their geometrical nature has any value in the calculation; to the fourth, the influences of country, such as commanding points, hills, rivers, woods, roads, &c. &c.; lastly, to the fifth, all the means of supply. The separation of these things once for all in the mind does good in giving clearness and helping us to estimate at once, at a higher or lower value, the different classes as we pass onwards. For, in considering them separately, many lose of themselves their borrowed importance; one feels, for instance, quite plainly that the value of a base of operations, even if we look at nothing in it but its relative position to the line of operations, depends much less in that simple form on the geometrical element of the angle which they form with one another, than on the nature of the roads and the country through which they pass.
    featured image - Elements of Strategy
    writing#non-fiction#military-philosophy
    Carl Von Clausewitz HackerNoon profile picture

    @carlvonclausewitz

    Carl Von Clausewitz

    Receive Stories from @carlvonclausewitz

    react to story with heart
    Carl Von Clausewitz HackerNoon profile picture
    by Carl Von Clausewitz @carlvonclausewitz.Carl Philipp Gottfried von Clausewitz was a general and military theorist who stressed the "moral", in modern terms.
    Read My Stories
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Tension and Rest
    Published at Aug 20, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Harry’s voice recalled me to myself
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Signification of the Combat
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    VIGO BAY
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH PHILEAS FOGG SIMPLY DOES HIS DUTY
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    ON THE WATERS—A RAFT VOYAGE
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa