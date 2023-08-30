Search icon
    Effects of Victory

    According to the point from which our view is taken, we may feel as much astonished at the extraordinary results of some great battles as at the want of results in others. We shall dwell for a moment on the nature of the effect of a great victory. Three things may easily be distinguished here: the effect upon the instrument itself, that is, upon the Generals and their Armies; the effect upon the States interested in the War; and the particular result of these effects as manifested in the subsequent course of the campaign.
    Carl Philipp Gottfried von Clausewitz was a general and military theorist who stressed the "moral", in modern terms.

