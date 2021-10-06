Educating the Lawmakers: The GBA Blockchain & Infrastructure Hybrid Event

U.S. legislators, regulators, administrators, blockchain associations, and industry leaders will gather in Washington D.C. on September 27th and 28th, 2021, for the Government Blockchain Association's most important event to date. The event will feature a line-up of leading blockchain advocates with one mission: to leave the audience with a fundamental understanding of what blockchain technology is, how and why is it vital for Government use-case adoption to begin sooner rather than later, and the legal, economic and regulatory consequences of delayed response.

While El Salvador has begun blazing a trail for nation-states across the globe toward embracing Bitcoin and other digital currencies, America's attitude towards blockchain technology is less clear. As a nation that prides itself on being at the forefront of pioneering and innovation, concerns are arising. Stifling new technologies and, in turn, entrepreneurs, which create jobs and industry around these technologies, could have serious long-term consequences on America's ability to retain its position of influence at the world table.

Gerard Dache, the founder of the GBA and connector of people, is among those leading the charge to ensure these concerns are addressed by those with the power to make the change.

Blockchain & Infrastructure, a 2-Day remote/IRL Hybrid event, will feature a lineup of leading blockchain advocates with one mission: to leave the audience with a fundamental understanding of what blockchain technology is, how and why is it vital for Government use-case adoption to begin sooner rather than later, and the legal, economic and regulatory consequences of delayed response.

Topics on the agenda include:

The history and underlying drivers of bitcoin and blockchain technology

Why cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies are important

Basic understanding of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology

Blockchain use cases, benefits, and risks

The Impact of blockchain & cryptocurrency on state and local governance, national governance, and international relations

Leading the lineup of speakers is none other than the man who, with his partner, was referenced in Satoshi's Bitcoin whitepaper three times, Dr. Scott Stornetta (with some even speculating he may be Satoshi himself).

Also presenting their case to the esteemed audience will be Phillipe Andreae (Godfather of EMV), Mitja Goroshevsky (CTO of TON Labs) Amelia Powers-Gardener (Currently running for Utah County Commissioner, and many more.

Featuring both in-person and online participation, the potential networking opportunities for blockchain builders and entrepreneurs to connect with movers, shakers, and policymakers are truly unique. Whether the speakers can sway the hearts and minds of those present is to be seen. Whatever the outcome, however, the implications of the actions taken by those present will help to define the future of blockchain and cryptocurrency in the roadmap of America.