EdTech: How Dutch Secondary Schools Are Transforming With Tech

It’s been almost 2 years since I joined Infowijs, a Dutch EdTech company, as a Lead Developer. With the number of learnings and changes we’ve made to our platform thus far, I think it's time to unfold our progress and share some of those learnings. I joined the company 2 years ago, Thomas had the opportunity to work full-time in another startup he founded (NearSt) The mission was to scale up the development team and transition the existing applications to a more scalable approach to support the growth of the company.