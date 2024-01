Too Long; Didn't Read

Wagons.—Edgar Huson, Ithaca, N. Y. Letters Patent No. 16,648, dated February 17, 1857; reissue No. 2,500, dated March 5, 1867. Operating Valve of Steam Engine.—Samuel R. Wilmot, Bridgeport, Conn. Letters Patent No. 16,668, dated February 17, 1857. Hinges.—John David Browne, Cincinnati, Ohio. Letters Patent No. 16,678, dated February 24, 1857. Keeper for Right and Left Hand Door Locks.—Calvin Adams, Pittsburgh, Pa. Letters Patent No. 16,676, dated February 24, 1857. Solar Camera.—David A. Woodward, Baltimore, Md. Letters Patent No. 16,700, dated February 24, 1857; reissue No. 2,311, dated July 10, 1866. Cast Seamless Thimble Skeins for Wagons.—John Benedict, Kenosha, Wis., administrator of Andrew Leonard, deceased. Letters Patent No. 16,688, dated February 24, 1857; reissue No. 575, dated July 27, 1858; reissue No. 1,229, dated October 8, 1861.