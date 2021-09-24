ECommerce APIs: How to Set Up the WooCommerce API & Shopify API

ECommerce API is gradually boosting eCommerce websites by allowing them to communicate with one another. It is possible to utilize eCommerce API for data transmission between software, so then it can be used from one source. API integration tools serve as extensible platforms that interface with a variety of solutions, allowing businesses to leverage their existing capabilities rather than having to design new features from start. While making a decision on which one to choose for your online store: WooCommerce API or Shopify API, figure out if the setup process also fits your expectations. In this article, you will find a gradual guide on eCommerce API integration for WooCommerce and Shopify.