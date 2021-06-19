Easy Guide to Turn Slack Threads into Verdant Hackernoon Articles

Slogging is a simple app that lets you turn conversation threads on Slack channels into beautiful drafts on Hackernoon ready for our 3 million monthly readers.

This Slogging thread by and Akasha Rose occurred in slogging's official #slogging-support channel, and has been edited for readability.

Slogging is a simple app that lets you turn conversation threads on Slack channels into beautiful drafts on Hackernoon ready for our 3 million monthly readers. Use Slogging in any Slack community for AMAs, listicles, or engaging thought leadership articles.



It’s a simple concept, and easy to execute with easy commands. Here is how you slog Hackernoon style.

1.Install Slogging in your Slack community by filling out the expression of interest form on http://www.Slogging.com, and participate in the Hackernoon Slogging community on Slack for top writers, journalists and tech enthusiasts.

2. Now you have Slogging at your fingertips, start a thread on Slack. The more comments, the longer your article will be. Slack threads tend to be more conversational than articles, so don’t worry if grammar rules are relaxed - you can edit for readability once there’s a draft.

3. When the thread is ready to be turned into an article (either longer than 500 words or more than 10 comments) hover your mouse over the thread to see the three little dots and click “Create Slogging Draft”

4. The Slogging app will ask you to link your Hackernoon account. Don’t have one? Create one https://hackernoon.com/signup. Or, type

/link-hackernoon-account

and press enter

5. Now it’s time to clean up the draft, add a catchy title, and an impactful header image. Don’t forget to press “Submit Story for Review'' to push the article to our editorial queue. Most articles are published in four days or less. Read the publishing checklist https://help.hackernoon.com/submit-a-story-checklist. If you don't Submit the story, it's stuck in Hackernoon procrastination purgatory.

Pro-tip. Slack admins can add Slogging to any channel that has threads you want to publish. You don’t have to make a new thread to use Slogging. Slogging will work with any thread in your Slack channel where Slogging is installed.

Pro Pro tip. Your first Brand as Author article (fairly self-explanatory) on Hackernoon is always free. If you want to keep publishing as Brand as Author on behalf of your team or community, why not sign up your organisation to be a Slogging Beta Tester? Official Slogging partners receive up to 100 BAA credits (worth more than $10,000) for the first year of using Slogging. To learn more, reach out via the http://Slogging.com expression of interest form.

