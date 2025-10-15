SDWAN: Need for E2E Automation for Faster Rollout

In the rapidly advancing field of network infrastructure, the integration of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) is driving significant changes in the delivery of telecom and enterprise services. These technologies have enabled networks to become more flexible, scalable, and easier to manage, with automation playing a central role in enhancing operational efficiency. The advent of SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Networking) has further simplified network management, enabling organizations to optimize performance and reduce costs. The automation of SD-WAN deployments, particularly in terms of network rollouts and validation processes, has become a critical focus in modern network management, marking a substantial shift in how network services are activated and managed. Abhishek Singh, a prominent expert in SD-WAN, SDN, and NFV, has contributed significantly to the development of automated processes that streamline network service delivery. Reportedly, his work has been pivotal in reducing the time required for SD-WAN deployment through the implementation of end-to-end (E2E) automation. His efforts have reportedly led to a reduction of up to 80% in the time required to provision services, transforming the efficiency of network rollouts. “Automation, particularly through zero-touch provisioning, has drastically improved the speed and consistency of service delivery,” Abhishek remarked. This emphasis on automation has not only sped up service deployments but also minimized human error, ensuring that network services are more reliable and accurate. As per reports, his work has focused on automating the verification and validation of Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) from the initial rollout phase to activation, ensuring that the deployment process is both faster and more precise. His approach has deeply integrated automation into the quality engineering process, contributing to the reduction of errors and increasing the overall efficiency of network service delivery. This has had a direct impact on cost reduction, with certain telecom providers reportedly experiencing up to a 60% decrease in fulfillment costs due to automation. This significant cost-saving outcome highlights the practical value of automating complex network operations. In addition to his technical contributions, Abhishek has been recognized for his leadership in promoting continuous learning and innovation within his team. Reports indicate that his leadership extends beyond technical expertise, fostering a culture of upskilling and knowledge-sharing among engineers. “We are continuously adapting to new technologies to stay ahead. The goal is not only to advance automation but also to equip the team with the skills necessary to navigate the complexities of modern networks,” said Abhishek. His efforts to ensure that his team remains on the cutting edge of technological advancements underscore his commitment to long-term success in the field. While Abhishek Singh's technical and leadership achievements are noteworthy, it is his dedication to solving practical challenges within the telecom industry that drives his work. Colleagues and industry professionals alike have recognized him as a forward-thinking leader, whose contributions to network automation are shaping the future of network service deployment. His work continues to influence the industry, highlighting the growing importance of automation in the efficient and cost-effective management of complex network environments. This story was distributed as a release by Kashvi Pandey under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. This story was distributed as a release by Kashvi Pandey under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.