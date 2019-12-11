Dwayne Harmon Discusses Digital Marketing Technologies That Every Firm Should Utilize

Marketing is an industry that has been around for centuries, and every step of the way it has experienced change, innovation, and technological improvements. Simply put, in the marketing world change and all of its subsequent impacts aren’t just inevitable, they are essential.

Traditional but Still Vital

While it’s true that there are many technological advancements that have a tendency to come and go quite abruptly, there are also those that stand the test of time. E-mail has been around for quite some time as one of the oldest methods of electronic communication, but it is nonetheless just as effective for marketing as it has ever been.

It’s a personal form of communication that can be catered to an individual’s needs; when they show even a little interest, you can respond with exactly what they want to see, along with the reassurance that they will see your advertising firsthand.

Mobile devices are just as much a legitimate and growing platform as they are a technological advancement. With each passing year, they are slowly but surely becoming more and more of a dominant platform for digital advertisements to be viewed, and this is why it’s so important to take them into account for any advertising you wish to do.

It’s all about accommodation: You need to have websites and ads that work just as well on mobile devices as they do on desktop computers in order to reach as many people as possible. There are a variety of ways to go about this, from making one website than can adapt to differences in screen size, re-scaling content on the fly, or having a designated mobile site.

More Recent Innovations

In a digital frontier, the idea of catering to your advertising to your audience works somewhat differently than in the real world. It’s best to think of it like casting your fishing line in one big pond, with the intention of grabbing the attention of whoever takes the bait.

Search engine optimization is this bait, the one thing that is going to connect you to your audience: It’s all about the right placement of keywords, ads, and even offers you make, designed to grab consumers’ attention the moment they are searching for something that is in alignment with what you have to offer.

Even after a consumer has visited and subsequently departed from your site, technology still has the capability of making a lasting impression on them. Re-marketing is the process of focusing advertisements on individuals who have visited your sites, so that you will stay in their mind for a considerable amount of time. It’s a smart bet to make, as re-marketing already guarantees a level of interest in the consumer, since they have to visit you in order to get ads sent to them in the first place. You can even go so far as to re-display the exact products that they clicked on, to add a personal touch.

Dwayne Harmon on Crucial Analytics

Even with the best methods of advertising digitally, it all means very little if you don’t also have the best methods of analyzing their subsequent data and overall effectiveness. Luckily, there are plenty of programs that specialize in recording this critical information, allowing you to have a clearer view than ever of what advertisements are working, down to the exact number of clicks.

Cross-referenced with demographics, user comments, and even the peak times of consumer interest, you’ll have all the information you need to make the right decisions in terms of what you’ll do next.

What’s more, it doesn’t even have to be all up to you anymore, either. Automation is the underlying technology that permeates all of your other digital methods. It controls, analyzes, and responds to incoming data faster than humans ever could, with the intention of providing consumers with exactly what they want, as fast as possible, freeing up your time to focus on other matters.



Dwayne Harmon is well-versed with today's economic climate, specifically how to use the most cutting-edge online marketing methods to garner real-world value from the breakthrough results they deliver. With a penchant for achieving success in the face of adversity,Dwayne Harmon is well-versed with today's economic climate, specifically how to use the most cutting-edge online marketing methods to garner real-world value from the breakthrough results they deliver.

