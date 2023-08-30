Search icon
    DRESS REFORM AND COPYRIGHTby@twain

    DRESS REFORM AND COPYRIGHT

    When the present copyright law was under discussion, Mr. Clemens appeared before the committee. He had sent Speaker Cannon the following letter: “DEAR UNCLE JOSEPH,—Please get me the thanks of Congress, not next week but right away. It is very necessary. Do accomplish this for your affectionate old friend right away—by persuasion if you can, by violence if you must, for it is imperatively necessary that I get on the floor of the House for two or three hours and talk to the members, man by man, in behalf of support, encouragement, and protection of one of the nation’s most valuable assets and industries—its literature. I have arguments with me—also a barrel with liquid in it. “Give me a chance. Get me the thanks of Congress. Don’t wait for others—there isn’t time; furnish them to me yourself and let Congress ratify later. I have stayed away and let Congress alone for seventy-one years and am entitled to the thanks. Congress knows this perfectly well, and I have long felt hurt that this quite proper and earned expression of gratitude has been merely felt by the House and never publicly uttered. “Send me an order on the sergeant-at-arms quick. When shall I come? “With love and a benediction, “MARK TWAIN.”
