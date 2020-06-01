Draper Goren Holm’s LA Blockchain Summit Announces $1 Million Dollar Bitcoin Giveaway

The unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the world of business conferences into a whole new dimension. Draper Goren Holm , a blockchain venture studio co-owned by billionaire Tim Draper, has decided that the safety of LA Blockchain Summit attendees comes first and therefore is sending the event into cyberspace.

Initially, to be held in the Los Angeles Convention Center, the two-day event will now be held virtually from October 6-7, 2020.

In addition to moving the conference online for the safety of participants, the founders are hosting the largest Bitcoin giveaway ever of up to $1,000,000.00 to encourage previous attendees and newcomers to get involved! Click here to learn more about qualifying for this offer.

A $1,000,000.00 Dollar Bitcoin Giveaway?

Inspired by the global opportunity to stimulate mass adoption and advance the holdings of crypto-curious individuals, Draper Goren Holm is giving away a free $299 ticket to the summit and $100 in Bitcoin to the first 10,000 qualifying participants for a grand total of $1,000,000.00.

Tim Draper, Special Limited Partner and Board Member of Draper Goren Holm, enthused, “We're thrilled to spearhead the largest bitcoin giveaway in history and provide so many people with the opportunity to discover the power behind cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Come learn from the absolute best at LA Blockchain Summit and take advantage of receiving $100 in Bitcoin."

LA Blockchain Summit Goes Digital

Rocking and rolling October 6-7, 2020, on your favorite screen, the summit this fall is set to be one of the largest to date. Selling out for six consecutive conferences in a row, this would make for quite the feat.

As always, the summit is reeling a virtual flock of over 20,000 extremely successful angel investors, venture capital investors, retail investors, family offices, real estate investors, startups, entrepreneurs, issuers, exchanges, broker-dealers, service providers, educators, academic researchers, developers, members of the media, and avid blockchain enthusiasts to the scene. If you are serious about blockchain technology, you seriously need to attend this event.

“Taking LA Blockchain Summit virtual poses a ton of new opportunities to impact the lives of more crypto and blockchain-interested individuals so we couldn’t be more excited to expand on our reach, efforts, and work towards creating immense value for thousands across the globe,”

added Alon Goren, Founding Partner of Draper Goren Holm.

Why host the event in-person when the impact can be felt so much further online anyways?

Now five months away, thousands of attendees have already gone ahead and registered for this year's summit. Attendees can expect 300+ speakers, multiple digital stages, a Call for Papers track, developer and technical-centric discussions, as well as one of the most significant and most accessible virtual networking opportunities available online.

Josef Holm, Founding Partner of Draper Goren Holm and Co-Founder of LA Blockchain Summit states,

“With everything going on in the world right now, LA Blockchain Summit’s mission stands strong as we’ll continue pushing all of our efforts to help pave the path to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology mass adoption, regardless if we do it in-person or virtually”.

With LA Blockchain Summit’s mission to produce world-class experiences, events, and initiatives that promote responsible investing and mass-adoption of blockchain technologies unaffected by the digital migration, attendees can expect the same high level of spirit as always.

Adam Levy, Operations Manager at Draper Goren Holm, added,

“There’s no better way to learn more about the industry than by having some skin in the game, so we’re excited to provide thousands with the opportunity to learn at LA Blockchain Summit and for thousands to get $100 in Bitcoin.”

