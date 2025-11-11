Domino’s Pizza Partners with xMoney For Fiat And Crypto Payments

Vaduz, Liechtenstein, November 11th, 2025/Chainwire/--First location is in Cyprus, utilizes xMoney stack to facilitate faster payments, many more locations on the horizon. In a new collaboration aimed at appealing to pizza enthusiasts worldwide, xMoney, the pioneering payments company, is broadening its platform reach by welcoming a new partnership with pizza giant Domino’s in a move set to speed up check-out times and make the payments process more seamless. xMoney xMoney Domino’s Domino’s The partnership will kick off with Domino’s Cyprus and will focus on services that enable Domino’s franchises to accept fiat payments with credits and digital wallets - Apple Pay and Google Pay - across both web and mobile apps. It’s a collaboration built on a shared vision for payments being instant, secure, and effortless - across every currency, app, and region - backed by xMoney’s trusted and proven technology. For consumers, initially those in Cyprus, this means a more enjoyable checkout experience when visiting Domino’s for pizza cravings. The tech Domino’s will employ leverages xMoney’s embeddable checkout solution, delivering customers a seamless payment experience without redirections - ensuring faster checkout times - while xMoney’s backend securely handles all sensitive payment data. Domino’s is also positioning itself for Web3 readiness, with xMoney enabling access to cryptocurrency payment solutions through an upgraded fiat-checkout system. Prior to a full rollout, xMoney will prioritize currencies that deliver lightning-fast confirmations - like USDC's efficient processing on the Sui blockchain - to ensure a smooth, customer-friendly experience. “At Domino’s Pizza Cyprus, we’re thrilled to partner with xMoney to take our customers’ online experience to the next level. This partnership is all about making every step - from ordering to payment - faster, simpler, and more secure. With xMoney’s innovative technology, we’re streamlining the way our customers pay so they can spend less time checking out and more time enjoying our great pizza. It’s another step forward in our commitment to combining convenience, innovation, and the quality that makes Domino’s a brand people love.” - Alister Leech, CEO Domino’s Pizza Cyprus “At Domino’s Pizza Cyprus, we’re thrilled to partner with xMoney to take our customers’ online experience to the next level. This partnership is all about making every step - from ordering to payment - faster, simpler, and more secure. With xMoney’s innovative technology, we’re streamlining the way our customers pay so they can spend less time checking out and more time enjoying our great pizza. It’s another step forward in our commitment to combining convenience, innovation, and the quality that makes Domino’s a brand people love.” - Alister Leech, CEO Domino’s Pizza Cyprus As more Domino’s locations adopt xMoney’s payments technology, the ability for both crypto and fiat payments to be accepted by household brands will continue to increase, ultimately paving the way for the widespread mass adoption of blockchain tech embedded within everyday life. While the EU-wide rollout of xMoney's cutting-edge tech integrations will start with Domino’s Cyprus, the game-changing payments technology will soon power stores across the European continent - with an already robust pipeline of additional Domino’s locations locked in and ready to join the revolution. “The best innovations are the ones people barely notice, because they just work. With xMoney powering payments for Domino’s, customers get faster checkouts, stronger security, and a smoother experience every time they order.” - Gregorios Siourounis, Co-founder & CEO, xMoney With Domino’s, xMoney is powering transactions and redefining how global brands handle payments, proving that when innovation meets trusted experiences, everyone wins. xMoney xMoney About Domino’s Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It operates a network of company-owned and independent franchise stores in the United States and more than 90 international markets. Domino's Domino's About xMoney xMoney is revolutionizing the payments landscape with strategic European licenses, delivering a seamless, secure, and forward-thinking ecosystem powered by innovative product design, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering compliance. xMoney xMoney XMN, xMoney's newly launched token, is natively integrated into the licensed and regulated payment infrastructure - empowering merchants and consumers with lightning-fast, trustworthy transactions underpinned by full regulatory transparency. Now trading on Kraken, KuCoin, MEXC, Bitvavo, Bluefin and other exchanges, XMN is primed for broader adoption with a robust pipeline of integrations ahead. Contact Marketing Alex Rus xMoney alex.rus@xmoney.com This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Business Blogging Program Program