Does Python Skills Equal Getting a Coding Job?

@ marknathon449 Mark Nathon Software Developer at FavTutor

Python is one of the most popular programming languages. It is easy to pick up and begin with the basics. It is a general-purpose language and can be used for more a lot of things other than just web development. To get a job, you need to go beyond learning just the basics and have a solid understanding of the complexities involved in the language.

Many students have asked if learning Python is good enough to get a job if programming can fetch you a good job and so on. Well, it depends on a lot of factors. Therefore, we are going to suggest two basic levels of learning Python before we move on to the job qualifications.

Beginners

At an initial level, Python is an easy language, to begin with, and start your learning. You can easily learn how to create variables and loops, expand beyond to lists, tuples and dictionaries. Any Python newbie needs to understand the different types: immutable, meaning that an object cannot be changed, like tuples and strings; immutable, meaning that the object’s value can’t change itself, but the variable containing the object can.

Moreover, learning Python deals with object-oriented programming, and how to create classes and instantiate objects. You need to learn how to use exceptions and exception handlers, how do modules interact, and other technical aspects. Here are some python projects for beginners that you can try to understand more concepts of the langauge.

Advance

When you have understood these basic concepts, it is time to move on to the advanced versions of the subject. It is now important to understand the syntax and basic types, the difference between Python 2 and Python 3. You might also be surprised to see its strong typing. It is meant to prevent bugs from your code.

Hence, you need to be familiar with dynamic typing, strong typing, duck typing, and how Python implements and integrates all three. It is also important to understand about closures and other first-class objects, Python supports both and that leads to a concept called decorators.

Once you have mastered the basic and advanced concepts of Python, you can think of taking up a job as a coder or programmer. You need to move into some industry-specific knowledge. To answer the question, if Python is enough to land a coding job, well, no qualification is enough because you need to evolve with time. You need to be updated with the industry knowledge, specifications of the job, so on and so forth

If you are interested in C or C++ extensions of Python, web development might fancy you. You need to understand the various frameworks of Python, that allows you to write your software. If you want to take up a specific job, you need to know the different aspects involved in the industry. Hence, you need to consider the industry you want to get into, the nature of the job you want, the types of learning you have, and others.

It is only after a clear knowledge of all these factors, can you think of landing a job. However, to pick up on the foundations of learning, you need to start with the basics. FavTutor, an online tutoring portal, caters to lessons across subjects like Python, Coding, C++ and others. Visit FavTutor to get started with your Python learning and take your first step towards being prepared for the industry.

