Does Canva Hurt or Help Graphic Designers? Hacker Noon on Design

This Slogging thread by Linh, Amy, Kien, Natasha, Akasha Rose and Shaina occurred in Hacker Noon's official #podcast channel

Kien this is your turf but I think it’s time we update the default thumbnails for YouTube (again) I feel like our current one looks, for lack of a better word, too visually boring with all similar design. Here’s side by side comparison of ours and another tech channel. How do we engineer this kind of exciting, useful, user-friendly thumbnail and not have you necessarily needing to design it every time? Is it as simple as taking a better zoom screenshot where everybody smiles or shows some kind of emotion with a big text bubble a la Hacker Noon? I’d also encourage you to look through some other successful YouTube tech channels to see what they did well.

Amy

Yeah, I love those thumbnails. Maybe we need to take screenshots from the video.

Kien

Unfortunately, that kind of thumbnail you’re referencing takes more time than you think, with the cutting people out of the background and everything. what do we think of that?

Kien

Since each thumbnail is kind of different, there will be no such thing as templates and every time I (or whoever in charge of this) will have to jump in and use a bit of creativity to design the thumbs 😂

I don’t think it needs to look exactly like that! Lemme find some other screenshots I like.

Kien

Closest we did was these thumbnails.

Amy

Oh, I like that better.

Yeah, this one looks better! A little too green maybe but can mix and match with brand colors guideline? How long do those take to create?

Kien

Can always bring that back, we lil twist 😂

Kien

Um i remembered Natasha did most of the cropping people out? so maybe not that… long? 😂

How long does it take though? Ideally I want something replicable..ish

Look how simple this one is

(She does have good stills from an expensive camera though 😂)

Kien

LOL but we don't have the aesthetics to follow that kind of simple 😂

😂 1

Kien

YES

Hey team Canva has a background remover

:brain: 2

It's a premium feature 🤗



Just click on "effects" while your uploaded image is selected - it's the first option:

🔥 1

Kien

Cool! problem solved

Genius!!!! We do that on top of 5 custom colors and BOOM

💯 2

Kien

Hmm hope they have that outline feature, too!

Kien

Let me go see

Kien

OHHHH SHEEET, THEY DO! we can play with shadow effects and make it the outline effect (which will come in handy for whoever is designing these!)

💚 1

Kien

People say Canva are stealing jobs from graphic designers I'm saying IT SAVES US SO MUCH TIME lol 😂

😂 2 :fireball: 2

Yup!!! Time to actually design lolllll!

Hang and I just had a similar convo convincing a dev (who shall not be named) that he should just pay for a tool instead of spending time coding. The long view is it saves you time! Use tools to our advantage so we can use our brains for actually demanding high skilled tasks!

Btw Kien what if you hit "slog" on this thread and title it “Does Canva hurt of help graphic designers? A designer’s take” or something like that.

Kien

I was thinking of that, but I'm also scratching my head with the startups video 😭

Slogging is so simple though just hit create draft!!!

Akasha Rose what if you add your 2 cents here (or not) about other types of freelancing work vs. tools?

When I do Youtube strategy for startups I always recommend Canva. I've used the remove background feature since it launched and it is great. I didn't know about the outline feature though, that's cool!

In the future, most creative jobs will be done via AI. A lot of people in digital lost their jobs in the early 2000s when these jobs went offshore. And then came the rise of Fiverr etc that means that even providing services as a freelancer was undercut.

So tools like Canva are just a progression of this, and then there will be AI. We will put our video through an AI interface and say what mood we want and it will suggest an SEO and clickbait optimised title and even produce the thumbnail. So even Canva will be disrupted in about 5 years, no more.

The system is veering towards ultimate efficiency. This isn't a bad thing, as long as we implement a global UBI. Universal Basic Income. The issue at the moment is that all the wealth we generate (via mining, energy, resources, banks) goes to big companies and the wealth of 50% of the world is concentrated in the hands of 1%.

Redistribute that 50% of wealth (e.g. via DeFi) and have AI do the work, and human culture will experience a golden age of creativity and prosperity that isn't tied to physical labour or the time dollar.

Shaina

Yaayy! hello everyone, Linh as Kien is busy with startup.so, for the time being, I just took Hackernoon latest podcast thumbnail and did something in different style like you said about zoom screenshot, big bubble text and all💕.

But the thing is there's no permanent template for this, we have to design it every time, but the plus point here is by using Canva "background remover" feature it can be done in less than 15 minutes, all we need to do is take screenshot of zoom, remove bg, add some elements (like bubble text), put hackernoon logo and taaa daaa its ready...:carlton:

Here's something I created from latest Hackernoon podcast thumbnail, just a rough idea😄

Shaina

Kien you can take a look and I think I should have added "white outline" (or green maybe) in that also👀

Awwww that’s so cute!!!!

💕 1

Let’s not do green on white though haha

Shaina

Yeah sure!😄

Kien

Thanks Shaina, i’ll get to this tonight!

💕 1

Kien

What do we think about this one? def will take more time than the current template

✅ 5 😍 6

Amy

OMG KIEN I LOVE IT

YAY LOVE

Also double YAY Alex Cobb and Amy the intro snippet ft. richard-kubina sounds great!!! Linh your intro... OMG everybody great job :star-struck:

💚 1

Kien looks awesome 😎 is this something Shaina perhaps can do in like less than 24 hours 3 times a week?

Kien

def doable in less than 24 hours, but i will need to give her (or anyone in the future in charge of that) a tutorial vid - which wont happen until after wednesday

Kien

So for this week’s Topic, I can do it Amy yall can just send me the thumbnail image! Tomorrow’s when we’re posting right?

Amy

SWEEEEETTTTT

Amy

More thumbnail inspo that might be less design heavy?

Looks like they have clean background that’s why it works

Amy

TRUE no one needs nic cage

😂 1

Haha also my background is always chaotic =)))

I feel like Nic Cage might one day come on the podcast if you keep that up for long enough

Amy

OMG stop LOL can you IMAGINE

