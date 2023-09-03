Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    DOE vs. GitHub: Plaintiffs Claim Codex & Copilot Were Trained With Copyrighted Materialby@legalpdf

    DOE vs. GitHub: Plaintiffs Claim Codex & Copilot Were Trained With Copyrighted Material

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The emergence of AI-driven programming tools like Codex and Copilot has revolutionized the way code is written and reused. Unlike human programmers, these systems lack the ability to understand legal concepts like copyright, attribution, and licensing. This excerpt explores how these AI models are trained on copyrighted data, their probabilistic approach to problem-solving, and the resulting challenges in upholding copyright laws and ethical programming practices. The deliberate choice to prioritize expedited releases over legality raises questions about the responsibility of developers in ensuring lawful output. The AI's statistical pattern recognition, while efficient, stands in stark contrast to human reasoning and decision-making. The excerpt emphasizes the need for a nuanced approach to copyright compliance in the realm of AI-generated content.
    featured image - DOE vs. GitHub: Plaintiffs Claim Codex & Copilot Were Trained With Copyrighted Material
    tech-companies #tech-companies #github #open-ai
    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture

    @legalpdf

    Legal PDF

    Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.

    Receive Stories from @legalpdf

    react to story with heart
    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture
    by Legal PDF @legalpdf.Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
    Read My Stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    DOE v. Github: Code Stored on GitHub Ultimately Belong to Their Authors
    Published at Sep 06, 2023 by legalpdf #doe-vs-github
    Article Thumbnail
    Parag Agrawal's Undertaking to Repay Advancement of Expenses
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by legalpdf #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    What Ned Segal (the Former CFO of Twitter) Sent the Company
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by legalpdf #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Vijaya Gadde: The Letter They Sent to Twitter and What It Said
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by legalpdf #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Gall3ry Renovates the Web3 User Experience With Leading Technology: On-chain Content
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by gall3ry #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Meta’s Meteoric Rise in 2023 Shows No Sign of Slowing This Year
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by dmytrospilka #meta
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!