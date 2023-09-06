DOE v. Github: Plaintiffs File Suit On Behalf of Themselves and Others Who Stored Software in GitHub

DOE v. Github (original complaint) Court Filing, retrieved on November 3, 2022 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 8 of 37. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here VI. CLASS ALLEGATIONS A. Class Definitions 34. Plaintiffs bring this action for damages and injunctive relief on behalf of themselves and all others similarly situated as a class action pursuant to Rules 23(a), 23(b)(2), and 23(b)(3) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, on behalf of the following Classes: “Injunctive Relief Class” under Rule 23(b)(2): All persons or entities domiciled in the United States that, (1) owned an interest in at least one US copyright in any work; (2) offered that work under one of GitHub’s Suggested Licenses[4] ; and (3) stored Licensed Materials in any public GitHub repositories at any time between January 1, 2015 and the present (the “Class Period”). “Damages Class” under Rule 23(b)(3): All persons or entities domiciled in the United States that, (1) owned an interest in at least one US copyright in any work; (2) offered that work under one of GitHub’s Suggested Licenses; and (3) stored Licensed Materials in any public GitHub repositories at any time during the Class Period. These “Class Definitions” specifically exclude the following person or entities: a. Any of the Defendants named herein; b. Any of the Defendants’ co-conspirators; c. Any of Defendants’ parent companies, subsidiaries, and affiliates; d. Any of Defendants’ officers, directors, management, employees, subsidiaries, affiliates, or agents; e. All governmental entities; and f. The judges and chambers staff in this case, as well as any members of their immediate families. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 3:22-cv-06823-KAW retrieved on September 5, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. Storage.Courtlistener