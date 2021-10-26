Documenting React Components: 5 Open Source Tools You Should Know

## Introduction\n\nDocumenting our code is not the easiest part of the development process, and at times developers even avoid it, saying that it's really boring. In this article, we will take an overview of 5 tools whose purpose is to help us in documenting React components. ![mrBean](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-86-ryad-00-pm-0-as-6-az-5-l-94-l-4.jpg)\n\n## What is Software Documentation & Why do we need it?\n\nSoftware documentation is important. Reliable documentation of software applications is a must, and without documentation, our software is incomplete. \n\n\\\nWhen our senior developer stops working for us, it becomes quite difficult for new developers to understand the code without documentation. With the continuous development of our application, sometimes our docs get outdated.\n\n\\\nLet’s go through some of the most popular tools that will solve this problem by automating the complete documentation process.\n\n## 5 Tools for Documenting our React Components\n\n### 1. DOCZ\n\n ![React Documentation with Docz](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-86-ryad-00-pn-0-as-6-afl-9-cs-66.jpg)[Docz](https://www.docz.site/), is an open source project which is used for documenting React Components. It is a super tool that saves lots of time spent on building and maintaining custom Documentation sites. Docz uses the **MDX** format for writing docs. Now, what the heck this `MDX` is? Well, `MDX` is something where we can write **JSX** inside our markdown files. \n\n\\\nYeah, you got it right; just think how beautiful this could be. We will be writing our docs in a .mdx file which will be rendered as Documentation by *Docz*. ![React Component Documentation Docz](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-86-ryae-00-po-0-as-6-cckp-6-wee.jpg) **Docz** is rich with features like **Playground Component** and **Props**. `Playground Component` is a special Component by Docz, which helps to render React Components in docs.\n\n\\\n`Playground Component` creates tables with valuable content describing the React components with live-editable code below the rendered component where we can edit code and test the component efficiently. Brilliant right? ![React Documentation Docz](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-86-ryae-00-pp-0-as-60-ab-5-hqqh.jpg)**Props** is a special Built-In Component in Docz which takes react components and displays a neatly formatted table consisting of properties of your React component. ![React Component Documentation Props Docz](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-86-ryaf-00-pq-0-as-6-ewml-044-p.jpg)\n\n### **2. STORYBOOK**\n\n[StoryBook](https://storybook.js.org/) is an Open Source tool used for User-Interface Development. With StoryBook, we can work on one component at a time and can develop the complete UI without any tech stack. It makes the process of developing UI faster and at the same time increases the scalability and reliability of components by isolating them. ![StoryBook React Component Documentation](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-86-ryaf-00-pr-0-as-671-ul-73-nt.jpg)\n\n#### **What is a Story in Storybook?**\n\nWell, story in storybook is the single documentation of a component. It renders the UI components. For writing a story for a particular component, we should make a new file with `*.stories.js/jsx` the naming convention. If we have a Button component in `Button.js` the file, the story for the buttons component will be written in `Button.stories.js`. For the storybook, we will be writing docs in `CSF` format. Component Story Format, an ES6 Modules-based standard.\n ![Story in Storybook-React Docs](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-86-ryag-00-ps-0-as-6-aaeiaw-76.jpg)\n**Args**, a special feature of Storybook, can be used for editing the arguments of a component dynamically for testing the components efficiently. This saves lots of time that is spent on testing the components. ![Args in Storybook React Component Documentation](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-86-ryag-00-pt-0-as-6-c-9-i-9-htru.jpg)\n\n### **3. REACT STYLEGUIDIST**\n\n ![React Styleguidist Component Documentation](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-86-ryaj-00-pu-0-as-679-iy-6-dca.jpg)\n[React Styleguidist](https://react-styleguidist.js.org/) is an Isolated React component development environment. This tool is used for documenting React components with a living style guide and has various variations and states of components for testing. React Styleguidist is a tool that generates documentation for React components from your `readme` files, `source code`, `propTypes` declaration. \n\n\\\nIt even displays JSDoc's comment blocks from the Components as Documentation.\n\n```javascript\nimport React from 'react'\nimport PropTypes from 'prop-types'\n/**\n * General component description in JSDoc format. Markdown is *supported*.\n */\n```\n\nStyleguidist displays **props** from propTypes declarations in a well-formatted table and looks for Markdown `.md` files for documenting. Programming languages used in `.md` files in code blocks will be rendered as React Components. It will pick all the files from `src/components` directory and if it fails, we can manually configure it in `styleguide.config.js` file in the project's root directory.\n\n### **4. BIT.DEV**\n\n ![Bit dev react component documentation](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-86-ryam-00-pv-0-as-69-wi-0-f-605.jpg) [Bit](https://bit.dev/) is a Component-based User Interface development. **Bit** is far ahead than just the Documentation of Components. **bit** is a platform for sharing and collaborating not just React Components but Vue & Angular components, CSS sheets, and even middlewares and modules too. We can bind all the files and dependencies of our Component using bit and can run them on any application. ![Bit-dev-component](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-86-ryam-00-pw-0-as-6-eqax-1-cgn.jpg)We can integrate `Bit` with our components by tracking our files using `bit add` command. This will add all of our files to the special repository, which is understood by `Bit`. We can tag our components in Bit, which makes our components ready for reusable across platforms. It contains all the files, source code, and dependencies of that particular component. Bit auto-generates documentation. If you have any kind of JSDocs or .md in your project, Bit will generate docs from those files. \n\n\\\nBit will parses comments from components and render them as component documentation, all we need to do is write those comments in Markdown format. Bit has a special component called Testers that take other components and checks for test files. \n\n\\\nIf your project has any kind of tests, Testers will run those tests and build components in isolation and helps us to get better stability, reliability of our components for reusability. It handles the complete lifecycle of the component, and we don’t even need to have an extra repo. If we want to use components from bit, we can install them using npm. \n\n\\\nFor making our components available for other developers, We are supposed to export our components to a scope (a set of components), Once we export our Component to Scope, It will be available for all the developers. Bit has a live-editable playground where we can test our rendered components. ![Bit-dev Playground react documentation](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-86-ryam-00-px-0-as-67-y-90295-c.jpg)\n\n### **5. REACT DOCGEN**\n\n[Docgen](https://github.com/reactjs/react-docgen) is a CLI-based tool used for documenting React components. It is a simple Documentation tool that generates documentation from the React components. Docgen uses `ast-types` and `@babel/parser` to parse the source code, and with the help of methods, it extracts information from the source code into JSON blob or JavaScript object. \n\n\\\nIt looks for components that are defined via `React.createClass`. We can customize the extraction process by using and manipulating the API. React-Docgen looks for Babel configuration for use, and if there is no such file, it will follow the default configuration.\n\n## **Conclusion**\n\nFrom Docz to Bit, I’ve covered the most popular tools used for React Components documentation. These tools improve the quality of components with the help of their super-rich features and make sure we are not wasting our time building and maintaining custom documentation sites.\n\n\n___\n\nThanks for reading! Peace, bubbyeye, and yeah never share your food!! ![Mr bean doesn't share his food](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckv-86-ryan-00-py-0-as-6-hnqoe-6-gz.jpg)\n\n**Connect with me**\n\n* **[Twitter](https://twitter.com/sankalpswami01)**\n\n\n---\n\n*Also published [here](https://dev.to/sankalpswami1122/5-tools-that-have-made-react-documentation-a-piece-of-cake-2750).*