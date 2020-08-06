Docker Centralized Logging with ELK Stack [EXPLAINED]

As your infrastructure grows, it becomes crucial to have robots and a reliable centralized logging system. Log centralization is becoming a key aspect of a variety of IT tasks and provides you with an overview of your entire system.

The best solution is to aggregate the logs from all containers, which is enriched with metadata so that it provides you with better traceability options and comes with awesome community support. This is where ELK Stack comes into the picture. ELK, also known as Elastic stack, is a combination of modern open-source tools like ElasticSearch, Logstash, and Kibana. It is a complete end-to-end log analysis solution you can use for your system.

Each component has its defined role to play: ElasticSearch is best in storing the raw logs, Logstash helps to collect and transform the logs into a consistent format, and Kibana adds a great visualization layer and helps you to manage your system in a user-friendly manner.

In this guide, you will learn how to deploy ELK and start aggregating container logs. Here we are going to combine ELK with Filebeat to aggregate the container logs. For this, we are going to build a custom Docker image.

Step 1 - Configuring Filebeat:

Let’s begin with the Filebeat configuration. First, you have to create a Dockerfile to create an image:

$ mkdir filebeat_docker && cd $_ $ touch Dockerfile && nano Dockerfile

Now, open the

Dockerfile

FROM docker.elastic.co/beats/filebeat:7.5.1 COPY filebeat.yml /usr/share/filebeat/filebeat.yml USER root RUN mkdir /usr/share/filebeat/dockerlogs RUN chown -R root /usr/share/filebeat/ RUN chmod -R go-w /usr/share/filebeat/

in your preferred text editor, and copy/paste below mentioned lines:

In

filebeat_docker

filebeat.yml

filebeat.inputs: - type : docker containers: path: "/usr/share/dockerlogs/data" stream: "stdout" ids: - "*" cri.parse_flags: true combine_partial: true exclude_files: [ '\.gz$' ] processors: - add_docker_metadata: host: "unix:///var/run/docker.sock" filebeat.config.modules: path: ${path.config} /modules.d/*.yml reload.enabled: false output.logstash: hosts: [ "127.0.0.1:5044" ] log files: logging.level: error logging.to_files: false logging.to_syslog: false loggins.metrice.enabled: false logging.files: path: /var/ log /filebeat name: filebeat keepfiles: 7 permissions: 0644 ssl.verification_mode: none

directory, create a filebeat.yml file that contains configuration for Filebeat. For this guide, we are going to use a minimalfile.

Now, it’s time to create the Filebeat Docker image:

$ docker build -t filebeatimage . Sending build context to Docker daemon 3.584kB Step 1/6 : FROM docker.elastic.co/beats/filebeat:7.5.1 7.5.1: Pulling from beats/filebeat c808caf183b6: Already exists a07383b84bc8: Pull complete a3c8dd4531b4: Pull complete 5547f4a87d0c: Pull complete d68e041d92cd: Pull complete 7cfb3f76a272: Pull complete 748d7fe7bf07: Pull complete Digest: sha256:68d87ae7e7bb99832187f8ed5931cd253d7a6fd816a4bf6a077519c8553074e4 Status: Downloaded newer image for docker.elastic.co/beats/filebeat:7.5.1 ---> 00c5b17745d1 Step 2/6 : COPY filebeat.yml /usr/share/filebeat/filebeat.yml ---> f6b75829d8d6 Step 3/6 : USER root ---> Running in 262c41d7ce58 Removing intermediate container 262c41d7ce58 ---> 1ffcda8f39cf Step 4/6 : RUN mkdir /usr/share/filebeat/dockerlogs ---> Running in 8612b1895ac7 Removing intermediate container 8612b1895ac7 ---> 483d29e65dc7 Step 5/6 : RUN chown -R root /usr/share/filebeat/ ---> Running in 4a6ad8b22705 Removing intermediate container 4a6ad8b22705 ---> b779a9da7ac9 Step 6/6 : RUN chmod -R go-w /usr/share/filebeat/ ---> Running in bb9638d12090 Removing intermediate container bb9638d12090 ---> 85ec125594ee Successfully built 85ec125594ee Successfully tagged filebeatimage:latest

To verify if the image was built successfully:

$ docker images REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE filebeatimage latest 85ec125594ee 7 seconds ago 514MB

For

filebeat_elk

/var/lib/docker/containers:/usr/share/dockerlogs/data : You have mapped host machine docker logs which resides in /var/lib/docker/containers to /usr/share/dockerlogs/data inside the docker container. Note that you have used :ro which denotes that has read-only permission.

: You have mapped host machine docker logs which resides in to inside the docker container. Note that you have used :ro which denotes that has read-only permission. Whereas, /var/run/docker.sock is bind with Filebeat container’s Docker daemon, which allows Filebeat container to gather the Docker’s metadata and container logs entries.

container, you have created two mounts using the parameter -v;

Filebeat installation via DEB:

There is an alternate way to install Filebeat in your host machine. At the time of writing, Filebeat version is

7.5.1

you can download the latest version of filebeat from here

To install the downloaded

.deb

$ wget https://artifacts.elastic.co/downloads/beats/filebeat/filebeat-7.5.1-amd64.deb $ sudo dpkg -i filebeat-7.5.1-amd64.deb

file:

You can find the configuration file in /etc/filebeat/filebeat.yml directory.

Step 2 - Configuring ELK or Elastic Stack

You can either use a remote server to host your ELK stack or can launch containers within your existing system.

Before you get going, make sure that the following ports are listening:

Elasticsearch - Port 9200 and Port 9300

Logstash - Port 5044

Kibana - Port 5601

ElasticSearch:

We are going to use the latest official image of Elasticsearch as of now. So begin by pulling the image from Docker Hub:

$ docker pull docker.elastic.co/elasticsearch/elasticsearch:7.5.1 7.5.1: Pulling from elasticsearch/elasticsearch c808caf183b6: Already exists 05ff3f896999: Pull complete 82fb7fb0a94e: Pull complete c4d0024708f4: Pull complete 136650a16cfe: Pull complete 968db096c092: Pull complete 42547e91692f: Pull complete Digest: sha256:b0960105e830085acbb1f9c8001f58626506ce118f33816ea5d38c772bfc7e6c Status: Downloaded newer image for docker.elastic.co/elasticsearch/elasticsearch:7.5.1 docker.elastic.co/elasticsearch/elasticsearch:7.5.1

Now, create a directory name as docker_elk, where all your configuration files and Dockerfile will reside:

$ mkdir docker_elk && cd $_

Inside

docker_elk

elasticsearch

Dockerfile

elasticsearch.yml

$ mkdir elasticsearch && cd $_ $ touch Dockerfile && touch elasticsearch.yml

, create another directory forand create aandfiles:

Open

elasticsearch.yml

--- cluster.name: "docker-cluster" network.host: 0.0.0.0 xpack.license.self_generated.type: basic xpack.security.enabled: true xpack.monitoring.collection.enabled: true

file in your preferred text editor and copy the configuration setting as it is:

Note that you can set

xpack.license.self_generated.type

basic

trial

fromtoif you wish to evaluate the commercial feature of x-pack for 30 days.

Open Dockerfile in your preferred text editor and copy the below-mentioned lines and paste it as it is:

FROM docker.elastic.co/elasticsearch/elasticsearch:7.5.1 COPY --chown=elasticsearch:elasticsearch ./elasticsearch.yml /usr/share/elasticsearch/config/

The command

chown

elasticsearch

is to change the file owner toas of other files in container.

Kibana:

Now, you are going to setup Dockerfile for Kibana, and again you have to pull the latest image from the Elastic Docker registry:

$ docker pull docker.elastic.co/kibana/kibana:7.5.1 7.5.1: Pulling from kibana/kibana c808caf183b6: Already exists e12a414b7b04: Pull complete 20714d0b39d8: Pull complete 393e0a5bccf2: Pull complete b142626e938b: Pull complete b28e35a143ca: Pull complete 728725922476: Pull complete 96692e1a8406: Pull complete e4c3cbe1dbbe: Pull complete bb6fc46a19d1: Pull complete Digest: sha256:12b5e37e0f960108750e84f6b2f8acce409e01399992636b2a47d88bbc7c2611 Status: Downloaded newer image for docker.elastic.co/kibana/kibana:7.5.1 docker.elastic.co/kibana/kibana:7.5.1

Inside your

docker_elk

Dockerfile

kibana.yml

$ mkdir kibana && cd $_ $ touch Dockerfile && touch kibana.yml

, create a directory, and inside of it, you have to create aandfiles:

kibana.yml

elasticsearch.user

elasticsearch.password

--- server.name: kibana server.host: "0" elasticsearch.hosts: [ "http://elasticsearch:9200" ] xpack.monitoring.ui.container.elasticsearch.enabled: true elasticsearch.username: elastic elasticsearch.password: yourstrongpasswordhere

will consist of follow configurations. Note that you have to change the values ofand

Whereas, in

Dockerfile

FROM docker.elastic.co/kibana/kibana:7.5.1 COPY ./kibana.yml /usr/share/kibana/config/

, will look something like this:

Logstash:

Container image for Logstash is available from the Elastic Docker registry. Again at the time of writing current version is 7.5.1, you can find latest version of Logstash here.

$ docker pull docker.elastic.co/logstash/logstash:7.5.1 7.5.1: Pulling from logstash/logstash c808caf183b6: Already exists 7c07521065ed: Pull complete d0d212a3b734: Pull complete 418bd04a229b: Pull complete b22f374f97b1: Pull complete b65908943591: Pull complete 2ee12bfc6e9c: Pull complete 309701bd1d88: Pull complete b3555469618d: Pull complete 2834c4c48906: Pull complete bae432e5da20: Pull complete Digest: sha256:5bc89224f65459072931bc782943a931f13b92a1a060261741897e724996ac1a Status: Downloaded newer image for docker.elastic.co/logstash/logstash:7.5.1 docker.elastic.co/logstash/logstash:7.5.1

Now, create a directory for Logstash inside

docker_elk

$ mkdir logstash && cd $_ $ touch Dockerfile && touch logstash.yml

and add necessary files as shown below:

Copy below mentioned line into logstash.yml. Make sure that you enter the right username and password in

xpack.monitoring.elasticsearch.username

xpack.monitoring.elasticsearch.password

--- http.host: "0.0.0.0" xpack.monitoring.elasticsearch.hosts: [ "http://elasticsearch:9200" ] xpack.monitoring.enabled: true xpack.monitoring.elasticsearch.username: elastic xpack.monitoring.elasticsearch.password: yourstrongpasswordhere

andrespectively:

Now, add following lines into your

Dockerfile

FROM docker.elastic.co/logstash/logstash:7.5.1 COPY ./logstash.yml /usr/share/logstash/config/ COPY ./logstash.conf /usr/share/logstash/pipeline/

Apart from this, you have to create a

logstash.conf

host

user

password

input { tcp { port => 5000 codec => json } } output { elasticsearch { hosts => "elasticsearch:9200" user => elastic password => yourstrongpasswordhere } }

file. Here in elasticsearch reference you will findand, make sure you change the values as per your system:

As you are through with the setup of your stack's components, the directory structure of your project should should look something like this:

. ├── elasticsearch │ ├── Dockerfile │ └── elasticsearch.yml ├── kibana │ ├── Dockerfile │ └── kibana.yml └── logstash ├── Dockerfile ├── logstash.conf └── logstash.yml 3 directories, 7 files

Now, it’s time to create a Docker Compose file, which will let you run the stack.

Step 3 - Docker Compose

Create a

docker-compose.yml

docker_elk

file in thedirectory. Here you are going to define and run your multi-container application consist of Elasticsearch, Kibana, and Logstash.

You can copy the below-mentioned context in your docker-compose.yml file. Please make sure that you change the

ELASTIC_PASSWORD

ES_JAVA_OPTS

ES_JAVA_OPTS

version: '3.2' services: elasticsearch: build: context: elasticsearch/ volumes: - type : volume source : elasticsearch target: /usr/share/elasticsearch/data ports: - "9200:9200" - "9300:9300" environment: ES_JAVA_OPTS: "-Xmx256m -Xms256m" ELASTIC_PASSWORD: yourstrongpasswordhere discovery.type: single-node networks: - elk_stack logstash: build: context: logstash/ ports: - "5000:5000" - "9600:9600" environment: LS_JAVA_OPTS: "-Xmx256m -Xms256m" networks: - elk_stack depends_on: - elasticsearch kibana: build: context: kibana/ ports: - "5601:5601" networks: - elk_stack depends_on: - elasticsearch networks: elk_stack: driver: bridge volumes: elasticsearch:

andvalues. For this guide,is set to 256 MB, but in real world scenarios you might want to increase the heap size as per requirement.

Now, to build the ELK stack, you have to run the following command in your

docker_elk

$ docker-compose up -d Starting elastic_elk ... done Starting kibana_elk ... done Starting logstash_elk ... done

directory:

To ensure that the pipeline is working all fine, run the following command to see the Elasticsearch indices:

$ curl 'localhost:9200/_cat/indices?v' -u elastic:yourstrongpasswordhere health status index uuid pri rep docs.count docs.deleted store.size pri.store.size green open .triggered_watches m-l01yMmT7y2PYU4mZ6-RA 1 0 0 0 6.5kb 6.5kb green open .watcher-history-10-2020.01.10 SX3iYGedRKKCC6JLx_W8fA 1 0 1523 0 2mb 2mb green open .management-beats ThHV2q9iSfiYo__s2rouIw 1 0 6 1 40.5kb 40.5kb green open .ml-annotations-6 PwK7Zuw7RjytoWFuCCulJg 1 0 0 0 283b 283b green open .monitoring-kibana-7-2020.01.10 8xVnx0ksTHShds7yDlHQvw 1 0 1006 0 385.4kb 385.4kb green open .monitoring-es-7-2020.01.10 CZd89LiNS7q-RepP5ZWhEQ 1 0 36412 340 16.4mb 16.4mb green open .apm-agent-configuration e7PRBda_QdGrWtV6KECsMA 1 0 0 0 283b 283b green open .ml-anomalies-shared MddTZQ7-QBaHNTSmOtUqiQ 1 0 1 0 5.5kb 5.5kb green open .kibana_1 akgBeG32QcS7AhjBOed3LA 1 0 1105 28 687.1kb 687.1kb green open .ml-config CTLI-eNdTkyBmgLj3JVrEA 1 0 22 0 56.6kb 56.6kb green open .ml-state gKx28CMGQiuZyx82bNUoYg 1 0 0 0 283b 283b green open .security-7 krH4NlJeThyQRA-hwhPXEA 1 0 36 0 83.6kb 83.6kb green open .logstash 7wxswFtbR3eepuWZHEIR9w 1 0 0 0 281b 281b green open .kibana_task_manager_1 ft60q2R8R8-nviAyc0caoQ 1 0 2 1 16.2kb 16.2kb yellow open filebeat-7.5.1-2020.01.10-000001 1-RGhyG9Tf-wGcepQ49mmg 1 1 0 0 283b 283b green open .monitoring-alerts-7 TLxewhFyTKycI9IsjX0iVg 1 0 6 0 40.9kb 40.9kb green open .monitoring-logstash-7-2020.01.10 dc_S5BhsRNuukwTxbrxvLw 1 0 4774 0 1.1mb 1.1mb green open .watches x7QAcAQZTrab-pQuvonXpg 1 0 6 6 120.2kb 120.2kb green open .ml-notifications-000001 vFYzmHorTVKZplMuW7VSmw 1 0 52 0 81.6kb 81.6kb

Now, it is time to pay a visit to our Kibana dashboard. Open your browser and enter the URL

http://your-ip-addr-here:5601

elastic

yourstrongpasswordhere

. Now enter the predefined username and password; in our case, it isand, respectively.

In your Kibana dashboard, go to the Management tab, and under Kibana, click on Index Patterns. In the first row, you will find the

filebeat-*

index, which already has been identified by Kibana.

Now, go to the Discover tag on the Kibana dashboard and view your container logs along with the metadata under the selected index pattern, which could look something like this:

Conclusion:

You have now installed and configured the ELK Stack on your host machine, which is going to collect the raw log from your Docker into the stack that later can be analyzed or can be used to debug applications.

About the author - Sudip is a Solution Architect with more than 15 years of working experience, and is the founder of Javelynn. He likes sharing his knowledge by regularly writing for Hackernoon, DZone, Appfleet and many more. And while he is not doing that, he must be fishing or playing chess.

