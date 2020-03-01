Do You Use Cloudflare? Blocking with API

http://RMcCurdy.com
ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log
LogLevel warn
LogFormat "%v:%p %h %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O \"%{Referer}i\" \"%{User-Agent}i\"" vhost_combined
LogFormat "%h %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O \"%{Referer}i\" \"%{User-Agent}i\"" combined
LogFormat "%h %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O" common
LogFormat "%{Referer}i -> %U" referer
LogFormat "%{User-agent}i" agent
#!/bin/bash
echo look for people that downloaded the good.txt
tail -n 1000 /var/log/apache2/* |grep "\/\.scripts\/proxy\/good.txt"|awk '{print $1}' | egrep -via "(25.0.0|google)"| sort -u> /tmp/tmp
sleep 5
echo look for people that got 301
tail -n 1000 /var/log/apache2/* |grep "\/scripts\/proxy\/good.txt"|awk '{print $1}' | egrep -via "(25.0.0|google)"| sort -u >> /tmp/tmp
sleep 5
echo wipe the block list the max limit per page is past 50 so ... whatever ..
export varemail='freeload101@yahoo.com'
export varapikey='61b9XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX'
# unblock 1000
for i in `curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/user/firewall/access_rules/rules?page=1&per_page=1000&mode=block" -H "X-Auth-Email: $varemail" -H "X-Auth-Key: $varapikey" -H "Content-Type: application/json"| grep -B 7 "block" | grep id | sed 's/.*: \"//g' | sed 's/\",//g'`
do
echo DEBUG: $i
curl -s -X DELETE https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/user/firewall/access_rules/rules/$i -H "X-Auth-Email: $varemail" -H "X-Auth-Key: $varapikey" -H "Content-Type: application/json" &
sleep 1
done
echo blocking /tmp/tmp `wc -l /tmp/tmp` IPs
sleep 5
for i in `cat /tmp/tmp|sort|uniq`
do
#whois $i | grep decsr|head -n 1
export varwhois=`whois $i | grep abuse-mailbox: | grep -oE "\b[A-Za-z0-9._%+-]+@[A-Za-z0-9.-]+\.[A-Za-z]{2,6}\b"`
echo $varwhois
curl -s -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/user/firewall/access_rules/rules -H "X-Auth-Email: $varemail" -H "X-Auth-Key: $varapikey" -H "Content-Type: application/json" --data '{"mode":"block","configuration":{"target":"ip","value":"'${i}'"},"notes":"'${varwhois}'"}'
sleep 1
done