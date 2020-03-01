Do You Use Cloudflare? Blocking with API

So I was trying to do some testing using my website and noticed my logs are filled with garbage scanners/crackers. The issue with this is if you use Cloudflare you can't simply block the IP's because all the request all come from Cloudflare (in theory). This is where the Cloudflare API comes in. Here is what the script does

looks for IP's that have downloaded my proxy list

looks for people that got a 301 ( scanners and crackers etc )

removes duplicates and adds them to /tmp/tmp

removes all the existing IP's from Cloudflare block by ID

adds the IP's from the list and to the notes field where possible the abuse email address using whois information

https://www.google.com/search?q=cloudflare+apache+mod+"mod_cloudflare.c" You need to have the Cloudflare Apache mod installed first

You may also need to play with the Apache conf to get the output to you liking. Here is mine

ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log LogLevel warn LogFormat "%v:%p %h %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O \"%{Referer}i\" \"%{User-Agent}i\"" vhost_combined LogFormat "%h %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O \"%{Referer}i\" \"%{User-Agent}i\"" combined LogFormat "%h %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O" common LogFormat "%{Referer}i -> %U" referer LogFormat "%{User-agent}i" agent

Here is the bash script unfortunately you can't delete all rules you have to remove each ID as far as I could tell.

#!/bin/bash echo look for people that downloaded the good.txt tail -n 1000 /var/ log /apache2/* |grep "\/\.scripts\/proxy\/good.txt" |awk '{print $1}' | egrep -via "(25.0.0|google)" | sort -u> /tmp/tmp sleep 5

echo look for people that got 301 tail -n 1000 /var/ log /apache2/ * | grep "\/scripts\/proxy\/good.txt" |awk '{print $1}' | egrep -via "(25.0.0|google)" | sort -u >> /tmp/ tmp sleep 5

echo wipe the block list the max limit per page is past 50 so .. . whatever ..

export varemail = 'freeload101@yahoo.com' export varapikey = '61b9XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX'

# unblock 1000 for i in `curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/user/firewall/access_rules/rules?page=1&per_page=1000&mode=block" -H "X-Auth-Email: $varemail " -H "X-Auth-Key: $varapikey " -H "Content-Type: application/json" | grep -B 7 "block" | grep id | sed 's/.*: \"//g' | sed 's/\",//g' ` do echo DEBUG: $i curl -s -X DELETE https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/user/firewall/access_rules/rules/ $i -H "X-Auth-Email: $varemail " -H "X-Auth-Key: $varapikey " -H "Content-Type: application/json" & sleep 1 done

echo blocking /tmp/tmp `wc -l /tmp/tmp` IPs sleep 5 for i in `cat /tmp/tmp|sort|uniq` do #whois $i | grep decsr|head -n 1 export varwhois= `whois $i | grep abuse-mailbox: | grep -oE "\b[A-Za-z0-9._%+-]+@[A-Za-z0-9.-]+\.[A-Za-z]{2,6}\b"` echo $varwhois curl -s -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/user/firewall/access_rules/rules -H "X-Auth-Email: $varemail " -H "X-Auth-Key: $varapikey " -H "Content-Type: application/json" --data '{ "mode" : "block" , "configuration" :{ "target" : "ip" , "value" : "'${i}'" }, "notes" : "'${varwhois}'" }' sleep 1 done

Previously published at https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/cloudflareapache-blocking-robert-mccurdy/

