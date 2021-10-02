Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Do NOT Leave GraphQL Exposed Online by@growthatwundergraph

Do NOT Leave GraphQL Exposed Online

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
GraphQL is currently one of the most frequently mentioned technologies when it comes to innovation in the API economy. With the rise of adoption, I’m starting to get more and more concerned about the way people understand GraphQL and use it. In this post, I share my unpopular opinion on what GraphQL really is meant to be and why you should be concerned if you’re using it the popular-but-risky way. I see people all over the place choose the API style and implementation long before the important questions were answered.
image
Wundergraph 🚀 Hacker Noon profile picture

@growthatwundergraph
Wundergraph 🚀

Wundergraph is best way to interact with API's. You can consume any number of API's and merge it into one single API.

457 rules for Code Quality and Security

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Modernize IBM i Applications by @lansa
#modernize-ibm-i-solutions
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
24 Best JavaScript Blogs and Websites by @natashatsybliyenko
#javascript-development
Critical Musings: Psychology, Validity, and Reliability of Online Ratings by @wasehahmad
#consumer-behavior
Cooperation, Survival, Open Source, and Decriminalizing Caring by @brbs
#open-source

Tags

#graphql-apollo#graphql#javascript#web-development#cybersecurity#react#next#technology
Join Hacker Noon loading