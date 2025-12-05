New Story 116 reads

Django 6.0 Is Here: Background Tasks, Partials, and Why We Might Finally Delete Celery

by
byOmotayo@omotayojude

Enjoys Tea

December 5th, 2025
featured image - Django 6.0 Is Here: Background Tasks, Partials, and Why We Might Finally Delete Celery
    Speed
    Voice
Omotayo
← Previous

This Simple Python Script Will Finally Fix Your Messy Downloads Folder

About Author

Omotayo HackerNoon profile picture
Omotayo@omotayojude

Software Developer @

Enjoys Tea

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#django#django-6.0#backend-development#django-background-tasks#django-security#django-async-features#django-upgrade-guide#django-htmx-integration

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories