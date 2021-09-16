Distributed Storage is the Best Data Storage Tool for The Metaverse

392 reads

In March of this year, Roblox, a game company, was listed on the New York Stock Exchange and became the "first stock of Metaverse" The Metaverse refers to a parallel digital world separated from the physical world, which is created by people and operates on it in digital form. Everyone who enters the Metaverse will form a data file, and, with the generation of social activities, the data will continue to grow, so as to form a big data network. The most suitable data storage tool for Metaverse is undoubtedly distributed storage.