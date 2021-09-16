Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Distributed Storage is the Best Data Storage Tool for The Metaverse by@gooddata

Distributed Storage is the Best Data Storage Tool for The Metaverse

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
In March of this year, Roblox, a game company, was listed on the New York Stock Exchange and became the "first stock of Metaverse" The Metaverse refers to a parallel digital world separated from the physical world, which is created by people and operates on it in digital form. Everyone who enters the Metaverse will form a data file, and, with the generation of social activities, the data will continue to grow, so as to form a big data network. The most suitable data storage tool for Metaverse is undoubtedly distributed storage.
image
Good Data Foundation Hacker Noon profile picture

@gooddata
Good Data Foundation

The Good Data Foundation (GDF) is a leading non-profit research institution promoting the safe use of data for all.

Good Data Foundation Hacker Noon profile picture
by Good Data Foundation @gooddata.The Good Data Foundation (GDF) is a leading non-profit research institution promoting the safe use of data for all.
Read my stories

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo

Tags

#metaverse#gaming-metaverse#good-company#distributed-storage#data-storage-tool#data#big-data#decentralized-internet
Join Hacker Noon loading