Distributed Request Assignment with Max‑Min and Deviation Fairness in On‑Demand Mobility

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August 25th, 2025
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Rebalancing@rebalancing

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programming#mobility-on-demand-systems#fairness-in-vehicle-assignment#auction-based-methods#rebalancing-schemes#vehicle-routing-problem#utility-optimization#decentralized-task-allocation#temporal-logic-for-transport

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