Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned

Elixir's concurrency, fault tolerance, and scalability with the power of ML opens up exciting possibilities for building robust and efficient ML systems. In this article, we look at a few examples of using the Elixir language in the context of machine learning. We'll create a simple Elixir application to perform linear regression using the Nx library for numerical operations and Axon for machinelearning.