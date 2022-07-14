Disney Dreamlight Valley Launches Early Access in September, New Gameplay Trailer Released

0 During this week's Nintendo Direct Mini livestream, Nintendo and Gameloft revealed that the upcoming live simulation and adventure game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, will be hitting Early Access on Nintendo Switch later this September. A new gameplay trailer was also revealed.

During this week's Nintendo Direct Mini livestream, Nintendo and Gameloft revealed that the upcoming live simulation and adventure game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, will be hitting Early Access on Nintendo Switch later this September. A new gameplay trailer was also revealed.

In Dreamlight Valley, players will get to create their own characters to help save Dreamlight Valley, a magical land where the characters of Disney and Pixar live together in harmony. The land has been plagued by a period of lost memories called "The Forgetting," so players now have to help restore their favorite characters' lost memories and uncover the secrets that brought them to the valley.

Based on the new footage, Disney Dreamland Valley certainly evokes memories of the classic Disney Infinity game. The game looks like it has a mix of life simulation, township building, along with a narrative adventure story. The narrative aspect woven into the gameplay with the mystery of what caused the characters to lose their memories will hopefully elevate this title and make it a bit more interesting.

GAMELOFT IS BRINGING DISNEY STARLIGHT VALLEY TO NINTENDO SWITCH LATER THIS YEAR

Thus far, the focus appears to be strictly on Walt Disney Animation and Pixar characters from across various films and television shows. So, there aren't any Star Wars or Marvel characters, similar to later iterations of Disney Infinity, for now. However, having such a nice variety of characters all together in the same place looks like it could be fun for gamers of all ages.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is being developed as a multi-platform release. However, it looks like it will be hitting Nintendo Switch first via Early Access on September 6. The game is also in the works for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, Mac, and iOS later on.

0

@ totoron. by Totoron Let's watch anime and play games all day Read my stories