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Discord Data Leak Raises Questions Over UK’s Age Verification Law

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byEdward Aslin@elegantaf

The Pat Butcher Of Tech | elegant.af

October 16th, 2025
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Edward Aslin@elegantaf

The Pat Butcher Of Tech | elegant.af

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cybersecurity#cybersecurity#online-safety-act#personal-data-security#data-security#data-leak#legislation#discord-leak#discord-data-leak

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