Digital Workspaces: Hacking the Future of Work

Recent studies have found that remote work can actually decrease productivity. In a digital environment, employees use an average of nine apps to complete their tasks. Executives are constantly checking emails, notifications, and direct messages to stay updated on their workload. This constant switching of applications accounts for a 40% loss in productivity, with each interruption to a task requiring 23 minutes to completely regain focus.

Aside from balancing a digital work environment, remote meetings have been found to waste time, as 83% of employees report spending up to one-third of their work weeks in video conferences. This digital interaction is even more stressful on employees, with intimate face-to-face interactions adding to workplace anxiety and fatigue. Nearly half of all virtual employees say that being on camera makes them more exhausted, and the closeness of the camera to both oneself and other employees adds levels of stress as well.

To combat this potentially negative work environment, companies are developing online workspaces to better reflect the convenience and personality of an office environment. It is noticeable that 78% of employees wish to continue working remotely for the rest of their career; but also notice that 49% miss seeing colleagues, and one-quarter miss in-person meetings. As such, the online office space designed for Web3 communities, online event providers, and startups has been created to combine the best of both worlds.

For example, every digital building in RedRex has a real-world street address owned in the form of an NFT. Each building has floors with different layouts and user permissions, and each individual room is even more customizable. Rooms can be shared or individual, and a sense of privacy is important with employees knocking on closed doors before being allowed to enter.

Rooms have voice, video, and text chats to allow seamless communication regardless of what each person is comfortable with. Media such as pictures and videos can be shared within rooms to discuss and change on the spot. The security features double down with each floor having its own security access badge. Overall, digital workspaces create a single space to create and communicate that connects employees both online and in-person.

