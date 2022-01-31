Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
Digital Products - 10 Ways Developers Make Money Working from Home - E04 by@danfleser

Digital Products - 10 Ways Developers Make Money Working from Home - E04

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
In this video series, I share the best ways and how to increase your money income as a web developer while working from home.
image
Dan Fleser HackerNoon profile picture

@danfleser
Dan Fleser

Full-time software engineer since 2014. I recently switched to freelancing, which is going great. Follow me on YouTube.

linkedin social icongithub social iconyoutube social icontwitter social icon

No matter what you build, there is a market for it online.

You can create courses, software, ebooks, or any digital product that you later distribute to customers worldwide.

👉 Video here:

In this video series, I share the best ways and how to increase your money income as a web developer while working from home.

👉 Subscribe to Dan Later - https://bit.ly/31SdiZv

Timeline - Digital Products

00:00 Intro

00:19 What products to create?

00:35 Why digital products?

00:52 Instant access

01:18 Where to sell?

01:57 How to create a product?

02:05 How to write a book Google Docs

02:17 Create videos

02:24 Create page templates/Create page themes

02:34 What to do when you don’t have ideas? - boost ideas

02:52 Build an MVP

03:15 Marketing

03:34 Create your own Newsletter

03:40 Growing Your Audience

04:09 Sell anything by Creating a Bundle

04:20 Outro

Other parts:

1. Running A Youtube Channel - https://youtu.be/MMbp6eNk4Q8

2. Live Coding & Streaming - https://youtu.be/d7jczFpBKl0

3. Courses - https://youtu.be/zs4abEW9nNk

4. Digital Products - https://youtu.be/ORbLO2rjHaQ

5. Software-as-a-service - https://youtu.be/lnwifUqJ7HU

6. Why&how To Blog - https://youtu.be/E5XNUr04p7k

7. Freelancing - https://youtu.be/JjGTrdJkiJs

8. Working As A Professional Developer - https://youtu.be/uJKVk7cv3Dw

9. Mentoring - https://youtu.be/Ni6Jlkj4Xuo

10. Contributing To Open Source - https://youtu.be/qVN9FIY0j4Y

#programming #buildinpublic #career

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Dan Fleser HackerNoon profile picture
by Dan Fleser @danfleser.Full-time software engineer since 2014. I recently switched to freelancing, which is going great. Follow me on YouTube.
Read my stories
imgix

Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!