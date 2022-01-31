Digital Products - 10 Ways Developers Make Money Working from Home - E04

Full-time software engineer since 2014. I recently switched to freelancing, which is going great. Follow me on YouTube.
No matter what you build, there is a market for it online.
You can create courses, software, ebooks, or any digital product that you later distribute to customers worldwide.
👉 Video here:
In this video series, I share the best ways and how to increase your money income as a web developer while working from home.
Timeline - Digital Products
00:00 Intro
00:19 What products to create?
00:35 Why digital products?
00:52 Instant access
01:18 Where to sell?
01:57 How to create a product?
02:05 How to write a book Google Docs
02:17 Create videos
02:24 Create page templates/Create page themes
02:34 What to do when you don’t have ideas? - boost ideas
02:52 Build an MVP
03:15 Marketing
03:34 Create your own Newsletter
03:40 Growing Your Audience
04:09 Sell anything by Creating a Bundle
04:20 Outro
Other parts:
1. Running A Youtube Channel - https://youtu.be/MMbp6eNk4Q8
2. Live Coding & Streaming - https://youtu.be/d7jczFpBKl0
3. Courses - https://youtu.be/zs4abEW9nNk
4. Digital Products - https://youtu.be/ORbLO2rjHaQ
5. Software-as-a-service - https://youtu.be/lnwifUqJ7HU
6. Why&how To Blog - https://youtu.be/E5XNUr04p7k
7. Freelancing - https://youtu.be/JjGTrdJkiJs
8. Working As A Professional Developer - https://youtu.be/uJKVk7cv3Dw
9. Mentoring - https://youtu.be/Ni6Jlkj4Xuo
10. Contributing To Open Source - https://youtu.be/qVN9FIY0j4Y
#programming #buildinpublic #career