Digital Marketing: Best Social Media Platform for Business

Here's a list to go by:

Facebook

Facebook has been one of the most promising social media platforms for 2022 because it caters to all demographics. Businesses can use Facebook to target literally any age range—whether they’re marketing to Gen Zs, Millennials, or Boomers. That’s because Facebook is one of the most long-standing social platforms, one that’s surpassed the test of time and ever-changing trends.

It’s managed to attract every demographic and packs a bit of every popular feature that users are drawn to in the online space. You can leverage its video content capabilities to curate Facebook stories and stories to hook people into your messaging. But that doesn’t prevent you from using static posts if that works for you.

Facebook is also the home to multiple private communities that business members can join to share promotions and drive traffic to their launches. It's an all-rounder, and companies that invest in Facebook marketing for the upcoming year will likely see delightful returns.



Husband and wife Ryan and Melissa started their custom stickers business in 2015 and Facebook advertising was first tool they had to use for growth of their business and now they hold an annual "Ink Awards" ceremony to honor the individuals whose actions best demonstrate each core value, which they built so far. Facebook made many fortunes.



Other social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat may continue to grow in popularity, but Facebook will still be the biggest and most influential platform. It's also worth noting that Facebook is investing heavily in artificial intelligence and virtual reality, so it's likely that those technologies will become even more important in the next decade.



Instagram

Instagram has one of the highest user engagement rates for millennials though it is not the most popular social media platform in the U.S. As social commerce continues to grow on the platform, Instagram is becoming a better and better strategic option for retail companies trying to build brand communities.

Although Facebook and TikTok are questionable options for brands in different industries, Instagram remains the exception. Most businesses must cultivate a brand presence through Instagram to stay relevant and competitive or risk losing customers.

TikTok

TikTok is the originator of trends these days. And for savvy marketers, it's having the ability to spot emerging TikTok trends before they go mainstream that can help them keep their brands relevant and ahead of their competitors. And because TikTok is so spontaneous, marketers have to be on the ball about what's trending every day to quickly turn around, take your product or service, and insert it into an existing trend. For example, with this summer's "Stranger Things" trend of "What song would save you from Vecna," we quickly repurposed it to "What swag item would save you from Vecna?"

Staying on top of breaking TikTok trends allows you to get lots of fresh eyes on your content without spending money or even having a considerable following. It also makes going viral a real possibility, which can bring tremendous growth when you're marketing on a platform with more than 1 billion active monthly users worldwide. TikTok is relatively new playground for digital marketing experts.

YouTube

Every day, users of the video-sharing website YouTube watch one billion hours of content. In addition to being the second-largest social media platform, YouTube is frequently referred to as the second-largest search engine behind its parent firm, Google.

Therefore, you must be on YouTube if you employ video marketing to advertise your brand. Here's how to get started with setting up a YouTube channel for your company. Additionally, we advise reading up on YouTube SEO or thinking about using YouTube advertising to broaden your audience in order to help your videos be found by more people.

Mastodon

The era of catch-all social media is on its way out, it seems. The social media called Mastodon is a case in point. It leverages micro blogging the way Twitter did, but unlike Twitter, it doesn't sacrifice the spirit of tight-knit communities. You could say it also resembles Discord in that it's decentralized, but then again, these channels are federated, so it's not as exclusive. In other words, you don't have to search and filter through servers and battle their admin's egos. Many disgruntled Twitter users have already settled there, as well as many nostalgic fans of old 1990s- and 2000s- style forums. Last but not least, it's open- source, which is a huge pro in an era where we need transparency more than anything.