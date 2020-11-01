Digital Dystopia as a Panopticon Model of Society

Much has been written about the mechanisms of social control that have appeared in China since 2010. And especially many publications are devoted to the emerging system of social credit, which will allow monitoring and regulate the behavior of citizens, which later transforms into a system of social rating.

Despite its name, it is not yet a single system, as many publications claim. Moreover, not every resident of the 1.4 billion country was rated on a three-digit scale. In fact, a complex structure contains many subsystems.

However, since 2020, the state has set itself a goal — to begin a full assessment and rating of all its citizens. This is written in the justification of the state program ‘’Planning Outline for the Construction of a Social Credit System (2014–2020)” of the State Council of China.

The global objective of the tool is “cybernetic” behavior control, by using artificial intelligence algorithms, which allows you to track the actions of individuals and make them immediately responsible for them. In fact, this is a big data processing system that, among other things, collects information about purchases, fines, likes on social networks, and even moving around the city and country, including hundreds of other programmable analysis parameters, dividing citizens into castes based on the results of information processing.

Anyone who sits in a cafe for several hours will be considered a slacker, and anyone who buys baby food, since he is a parent, will be considered a more responsible person.

Also, all citizens will presumably be divided into 5 categories: AAA — more than 1000 points (this is the elite, they are willing to hire, get cheap loans, discounts, and in the hospital — everyone will care about them by priority, etc.), AA — less than 1000 points, B — not less than 900 points, C — not less than 850 points, D (the exact opposite of the AAA category) — less than 600 points, this is in fact outcasts.

Thus, the authorities strengthen the supervision system in the country. So far, today, the basis of the system of social credit is black and red lists, and not the “social rating” so much discussed. Blacklists punish undesirable behavior, and redlists encourage desirable.

According to the main plan, announced by the State Council in mid-2014, the national goal of the system is to encourage individuals to conduct decent behavior from the point of view of the law and prevent them from violating their obligations in order to develop a “culture of sincerity”. In addition, even if a complex network of social credit systems in China is already being formed, but not so and not as fast as it often appears.

The implementation of a full-scale national system is hindered by many factors, including the imperfection of technology, and the growing awareness of the importance of private life among educated people in Chinese cities.

However, China and the State Council will not deviate from the plan. The idea is extremely simple. By comparing information from various registries and government agencies, Chinese officials will be able to get an idea of ​​how people behave and find ways to control their behavior at all.

Social rating is a possible example of how modern technology can serve to build and strengthen a totalitarian society. In China, this is already being implemented through projects of social credit and smart cities. The practice of China can be used in other countries as well.

The ‘’Smart Cities’’ in China is a government program and supported by the government with billions in investments. However, it also makes life easier for the residents of cities — in fact; it has all chances to break their life substantially. This state program in China has already affected more than 500 cities, covering all regional centers.

China has already built a closed, controlled society in IT, communications and the mass media. In this case, I mean the Golden Shield Project or the unofficial name is the Great Chinese Firewall. This is an Internet content filtering system in the PRC.

The development of the project was begun in 1998, and in 2003, it was commissioned throughout the country. This system includes such subsystems as a security management system, an offense reporting system, an exit and entry control system, a monitoring information system, and a traffic control system. Golden Shield is one of 12 key projects in the field of e-government, referred to as “gold” in China. Functions:

· Access to a number of foreign sites from the territory of the PRC is limited within the framework of the Golden Shield project;

· Websites based in China may not link and publish news taken from foreign news sites or media without special approval;

· Web pages are filtered by keywords related to state security, as well as by the black list of website addresses.

Application examples:

· A number of Western companies comply with the requirements of the Chinese authorities to restrict access to information

· According to Reporters Without Borders, the Chinese version of Yahoo! in the search results does not show certain information

· The Wikipedia site has also been repeatedly blocked in the PRC. The reason for the blockage is due, in particular, to the description of the events in China in May-June 1989.

· The system also blocks websites of a number of religious and philosophical trends, in particular, transhumanist category

The result of such projects is that today, Chinese society is essentially a kind of experimental country. It cannot be said that communism has triumphed here — as it were, non-communism, and it cannot be argued that capitalism prevails here, no, as if not capitalism.

China is an economy fully controlled by the state, with five-year strategic plans, but at the same time this planning does not cause any negative qualities to the conditions of the Chinese economy, the welfare of the people and its social and economic situation, while the level of innovation in the economy, in social aspects of life in China is simply phenomenal and this phenomenon is programmed by the state government, where aspects of private capital are also controlled and programmed by the state, which until now has not really been possible in liberal economies around the globe.

The last example of such experiments of the state with the capitalist free market is, to say, the concern Ali Baba, that is a private giant, combining its efforts only with the state, in order to achieve the goals set in the five-year planning programs. It is with this concern that the Chinese Government is building the Smart Cities system and has already begun to implement the Social Rating program.

As an example, the city of Yinchuan is the administrative center of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Visitors to the city hall or city council there are met with holograms, and in public transport, facial recognition technology is used to pay for travel, and to identify a citizen’s location. Moreover, the garbage bins on the street are equipped with solar panels and artificial intelligence, which gives signals to public utilities service for the need to clean these garbage bins. This is not enough, now they are planning to introduce air mobile urban transport as an experiment in this city (passenger self-manned quadrocopters).

Another example of digital city management is the city of Hangzhou in eastern China. In this city, all traffic is controlled by artificial Intelligence, and stores are already starting to accept payment even without a smartphone, but only through face recognition technology. This type of service is so promising and seems fantastic in the West countries due to certain regulatory issues that, in principle, is not yet possible, although many recognize the convenience of such payments through face recognition. While they are dreaming in the West, in China this is already in the framework of the project of Smart Cities. Summing up, it is worth knowing that the project of Smart Cities is a joint result of the consensus of private business and the state. In terms of private equity, leading players are Ali Baba, JD.com and Tencent. There is not much information about the last one, although it is also an investment holding trust, investing only in high-tech businesses. Tencent’s subsidiaries, both in China and in other countries of the world, specialize in various areas of high-tech business, including various Internet services, developments in the field of artificial intelligence and electronic entertainment. Tencent’s numerous services include social networks, music and web portals, e-commerce tools, and payment systems, mobile and online games. For example, Tencent owns the most popular instant messaging service in China, Tencent QQ, and a mobile application for sending text and voice messages to WeChat. Tencent has the largest Qzone social network in China that is the third largest by registered users in the world after Facebook and YouTube. In fact, for the residents of such smart cities ideal conditions are created for life, where not only the smart home, but also the smart city system provides everything necessary for life. In fact, paradise! Nevertheless, there is always one thing — But. Promotion and implementation of these programs gives the state total control over people.

Right now up to 7 million people live in Hangzhou, and as I said, a traffic control system based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms and processing of big data arrays works there (controlling thousands of traffic lights, detects traffic jams, crashes, notifies the police about them, even predicts the density traffic with high accuracy and based on the forecast to change the mode of operation of traffic lights). And all of this really works: the time spent in traffic jams is reduced by 10%, passenger traffic is increased by 20%, the incomes of urban transport increase, the time of residents is saved. The local police can react to accidents faster, the time of arrival of the ambulance on the way to the destination is shortened — and all this only from the control of the adjustment of the working hours of traffic lights calculated by artificial intelligence. In addition, in part of the payments, Ali Baba already has the Ali Pay system — it allows one to pay using face recognition. It is clear, on the one hand, when private companies use all this, the goal is obvious — an increase in profits and revenues, through the improvement of services and time of consumers spent on these services, all this attracts attention and increases the demand for services, since the consumer can really feel benefits of innovation. This is all great. But China, right now — in many respects of freedom — is a totalitarian country. Just as an example from history.

In China, millions of sparrows were killed at once, simply by order from Mao Zedong. The goal — the sparrows allegedly harmed crops and agriculture, but their disappearance solved one problem, and gave rise to another — there appeared a huge number of caterpillars, which ultimately ate the whole crop anyway, and then China had to import a lot of agricultural products. This is just one of the memes — planning decisions that are always characteristic of China (from imperial to communist). In fact, at any point in time, a planned solution — as in this case with the introduction of digital elements of smart city and country management — may in the future bring negative or other unexpected results, which are now unrealistic to predict or based on the available parameters, artificial intelligence still gives promising prospects. With such a management method, China successfully works with counterparties, both local and foreign. However, at the same time there is always an increased risk of surveillance, control, and espionage of counterparties. Virtually all foreign companies in China recognize that, despite the profits and benefits from being in the country, they recognize China as a gigantic hell machine to spy on and control everything and everyone around. Moreover, here comes the social rating (social credit) project.

In China today, according to official statistics, about 176 million surveillance video cameras. This is several times more than in the USA. By 2022, according to the state program, the number of surveillance cameras should exceed 500 million units. Today in China, you are always under the eye control. What will happen by 2022 — you will be controlled even in your house. It will not matter — where you go, where you sit or what you do — you will always be able to easily detected, identified and predicted your future route. This is just awful in essence. The purpose of this state program, and no one hides it, it is officially published — total permanent monitoring of citizens, but for security purposes. Total tracking is provided by the state access to private sector cameras as well. I think that under the security here is most likely the state itself and the state machine from its citizens and the suppression of any possible factors of indignation, and even if we go deeper according to the concept of the program — the prediction of possible future disturbances or violations. You know, in this context, I remember the plot of the film with Tom Cruise ‘’Minority report’’ and I feel myself uncomfortable. Now, private structures and businesses may voluntarily join this program, such as Ali Baba, but by 2020, private participation will be mandatory. Evasion will be punished and sanctions will be applied to you.

In China, there are fewer restrictions regarding privacy (personal data) than in the United States. For a long time in China, there was a negative attitude towards personal data. The law, which forbade direct abuse of personal data in China, was adopted only in 2009. This has simplified the situation for the authorities. Private business uses this situation — to introduce new products and services, while the state uses it — to introduce total control, to monitor people and use repressive methods. As an example, even if today, in China you try to cross the road on a red light, then quickly your face will be identified and a fine will come to you the same evening. On the other hand, digital tracking technologies are used for other purposes. For example, to detect visitors to Christian cults in China who are not explicitly prohibited, but not preferred. And of course, the state machine uses such opportunities with pleasure to monitor the opposition. If you understand what a social rating is in the digital dictatorship, you should also remember the Black Mirror TV series and a series dedicated specifically to this topic. Now this is not the plot of the series, but the present in modern China.

New models of private behavior digital assessment began to emerge throughout China. Now they are clearly used in more than 30 cities, although in 2014, no quantitative ratings were discussed. This suggests that details of the implementation of the system are left to the discretion of local governments, which leads to the establishment of them without any single scheme. For example, just as the start of a new implementation policy, in Rongcheng City, Shandong Province, each of the 740,000 adult residents first received 1000 points, as reported in the Foreign Policy report. Depending on the score, residents receive a rating from AAA to D: high-ranking players can use bicycle-sharing services without a pledge and receive subsidies for winter heating and much more. Shanghai also experiments with social credit ratings. With the Honest Shanghai application, city residents can find out their rating by entering ID number and face recognition. The ratings are based on data from 100 public sources. In Xiamen, the Fujian Province also launched a similar system. City residents over the age of 18 can use the official Credit Xiamen account at WeChat to find out their rating. High-ranking owners can use city ferries without a queue and do not have to pay a pledge to use bicycles or a library.

In 2017, the Jiangsu court imposed additional measures on insolvent debtors. If you call the debtor in China, then instead of the horn signals, your mobile operator will inform you that the subscriber to whom you are calling shifts from payment of a debt (fine, mortgage, loan, alimony, etc.) and you are advised to influence him by warning him also about his irresponsibility. In addition, debtors’ lists are published in the press and accessible to everybody. Therefore, God forbid, you should not give up debt in China — you will be subjected to the most severe ostracism and hatred on all fronts. Already today in China, millions of people are limited in movement; they are denied many elementary social services, without which it is impossible to survive. Being a debtor — you will not be able to buy a ticket for a high-speed train, on a plane, do not count the discounts, will limit access to current bank accounts and will close access to new loans, will not give the opportunity to go abroad and so on. However, in addition to financial debts, debit lists in China can be accessed for another reason. If we suppose you had the courage to publicly say somewhere, criticizing the authorities or the journalist published his investigation or article criticizing the authorities in China, then, having fallen into the algorithm of the system, for you and such a journalist, the authorities will set a fine and automatically you will be on this list. Even if you pay an administrative fine, the authorities may find it necessary not to turn you off the list, because they believe you have not fully redeemed your guilt or you are unreliable. The existing system in China can be called digital authoritarianism. However, the purpose of such a digital system is to encourage people to follow and correct each other, improving harmony in the state. The authorities themselves, commenting on this approach to the foreign press, explain this by the fact that such a digital monitoring function will help them to effectively monitor and preserve civil security for a billion people. If, at Mao Zedong, people came to snitch each other because of the fear that if they did not denunciate, they would themselves be punished by the system because of their inactivity, or someone else would report them first. Today, in the era of emerging digital authoritarianism, revenues and bonuses are provided for denunciations. There is already a mobile application in China with which you can report, complain about neighbors, friends, relatives, employees and anyone else. The large-scale manifestation of digital dictatorship and totalitarianism can be seen today in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China. The state system, where every step and even every thought of any person are under the constant control of the intelligence services, is well described in George Orwell’s ‘’1984’’ book. This work is considered a classic of the genre, but previously fell under the definition of “science fiction”. It was very difficult to technically realize that universe, and installing surveillance cameras seemed to be impossible everywhere.

In Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, firstly secretly and now openly, the system of total control over the local population works. Ethnically, these people are not Chinese, they are Uighurs. This very numerous Turkic people have long lived in the region of East Turkestan. Outwardly, they are not similar to the Chinese, their language is different, and their religion is different. They are Muslims. Because of all these differences, there are from time to time movements that stand up for the independence of the region. It was on the recalcitrant Uyghurs that China decided to test its digital control system. The goal is simple — to exterminate them as a nation, turn them into ordinary Chinese, no different from all others. Various kinds of sensors, cameras, face recognition systems and similar things are installed there literally everywhere. The government monitors what Uyghurs buy, what they eat, drink, whom they meet with, what they say they are looking for on the Internet, what kind of movies they watch and what diseases they have. Each person has his own separate electronic folder in which all data about him is entered. Every movement, every action or inaction has consequences. If a person does something useful from the point of view of Beijing, he is awarded social points. Well, for example, he actively studies Chinese, buys books in Chinese, watches programs about the Chinese Communist Party, praises her in personal conversations. He is rewarded a plus. Thanks to this, he can get free service in the clinic, a promotion or a place in a kindergarten for a child. If the Uyghur speaks his native language, does not praise the Communist Party, meets with suspicious people, and most importantly, goes to the mosque — he is given negative points. Because of these assessments, a person first loses his freedom of movement, he cannot buy tickets for airplanes and trains, then he is denied access to good hospitals, then he begins to interfere with his children’s life. In the final, the Uyghurs fall into concentration camps. This is a separate big topic. Earlier, China did not recognize their existence at all, but now it is no longer a secret. They are not just there; hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people suspected of disloyalty are sitting there. In these concentration camps (formally, these are labor re-education camps), people are forced to work, they are brainwashed with propaganda, tortured and so on. The artificial intelligence system, trained to find the enemies of the state, regularly supplies the authorities with human material for these camps and these experiments. In fact, artificial intelligence is used to hunt people.

But this is the Uyghurs. The state itself also will not spare the Chinese. Already government has a list of signs of extremism. There are many signs, including some: long hair, a beard, drinking, storing large stocks of food at home and the biggest sin is refusing to greet the communist party secretaries. Bonuses are also systematized, according to the level of compliance with the characteristics of extremism from this list. If you report that someone, for example, in some county region wears a beard, then you get money on a card, or inform that some official is corrupt, then you get a premium of up to 75 thousand US dollars (500 thousand yuan) and so on to perfection denunciation. To collect information about citizens in China, a special application was released, where bonuses and points obtained through denunciations, complaints, notifications of offenses, notifications about evidence of any suspicious events, users receive real coupons for discounts, for calling a taxi, for free promotional services and goods (from supermarkets to cafes). It turns out, like a slogan — Denunciate on a friend, get a coupon. The official purpose of the application is to collect data on offenses, but the hidden task is much deeper — to report on the disturbers of public social order, social conflicts, even supporters of Christianity and the religious movement Falun Gong banned in China.

What is the sense of the social rating? Simply, if you are an exemplary responsible citizen, returning loans and debts, and even passing over to the green light, then you have a high social rating. In addition, you are on the honorary red list. If you do not pay back loans, violate public social order, and still have the courage to criticize the government, then you will be under the sanctions. You are immediately blacklisted. If you have a low social rating (which is already in some regions of China today), then you will not be able to get a job, you will not be able to move freely around the country (forbidden to sell tickets for you), or you cannot be credited. But the most terrible and strange thing is that if you communicate with a person who has a lower social rating than you do, then in turn your social rating will also start to drop down. Well, if you with a low social rating get to communicate with people with a higher social rating, then your rating will increase. What will happen in China in the close future? In fact, all the oppositions will receive a low social rating, and will be a subject to obstruction by the society; they will fall into the informational and social vacuum. Society already today is trying not to communicate with them in the experimental regions, they are obstructed. In fact, a social rating will build a rogue caste in China that cannot enjoy social and public goods and services. This instrument has already led to the fact that ordinary Chinese themselves have already ceased to post anything, write, or publish in social networks what might be called as opposition views. The next step will be the complete killing of free journalism, sociology and political science. As a result, the most incredible will happen in China — a mutual responsibility will be formed out of silence in order to simply maintain their high social ratings. Authorities in China by the bloodless method with the help of the latest technologies achieves any dream of the dictatorship — total obedience, consent and consensus to power. Through social ostracism, it is possible to completely break the power of life to undesirable citizens. In fact — the digital dictatorship, which juggles with social bonuses, stimulates public obedience. Perhaps even I, not being a citizen of China, having published such material, can fall into the lists of objectionable foreigners and I will not be allowed to visit China. Who knows?

Such social ratings are being introduced not only regarding the individuals, but also to legal entities and businesses. The most developed part of the social rating system is related to business and is trying to guarantee compliance with the norms in the market. Is your company convicted or under investigation for involvement in fraud? It can be blacklisted. Together with you and other representatives. Do you pay taxes on time? Then the company will be put on the “red” list, which will simplify the passage of many bureaucratic procedures. Government agencies share lists by industry and other public information among themselves. This allows individual enterprises in various departments to be punished or promoted very quickly and effectively today. If a state department accepts sanctions against a company, it can also be applied by other state agencies. An important feature of the system is that it binds individuals to business activities. It oversees the commercial activities of companies, but makes it necessary in the event of violations to bear the responsibility of managers and official representatives.

As an interim result, it can be stated that the combination of the capabilities of the state program of Smart Cities and the social rating system is a constant authoritarian monitoring of you, your behavior or your thoughts. Even shaking a hand today to someone who has a lower social rating than you, the next day it’s quite realistic to find out that you are not settled at the hotel, you are not sold tickets or you are not given discounts in the supermarket. This is a terrible policy that has signs of despotism by 2020 — will be mandatory for all, including private companies. This phenomenon, management method, philosophy — is discussed all over the world. Some elements of the Smart Cities program are repeated and implemented, for example, in Toronto (Canada). The potential and possibilities of digital control of society are enormous and insidious. If one imagines that somewhere a person comes to power, striving for dictatorship and absolutism of personal power, then digital control can turn the life of people into hell in entire cities and regions.

But what do the Chinese themselves think about this — for the most part they are loyal and welcome this mechanism. They consider it normal:

· if the personal rating is related to the friends rating — in this case you are on the right path

· People will behave better because the rest of the people will follow each other and their behavior

· It will help people trust each other.

· It will give more opportunities to people with higher ratings

· It is a good idea to help control lawbreakers and public order

Confucius also taught to be honest Chinese. There is such a parable in his biographies: when he was an official, someone offered him a bribe and assured that no one would know. The sage replied: “I know, you know, Heaven knows. Who does not know?” The Chinese Communist leadership, which replaced the Confucian Sky, has never been able to accept the fact that it does not know anything about its citizens. Therefore, even under Mao Zedong, they established a system of “dan-an” — the personal affairs of citizens. Each “dan-an” folder contains physical data, photos, track record, testimonials from superiors and comrades, reports on academic performance and offenses, membership in clubs and public organizations, etc. All this is stored in paper form in the state archives — regional and central. This tool is not only cumbersome, but also difficult to access. Now this folder will be digitized with instant access to it.

The relevance of the chosen topic is due to the need to understand social connections and interactions in the information space. The development of information technologies have an impact on the system of ethical values and the nature of communication. This is particularly acute when discussing the consequences of the implementation of such tools as social rating or other digital methods of public control. Ethical reflection in the field of public morality allows us to identify a number of problems: globalist, anonymity, lack of control. At the beginning of the development of Internet communications technology, such ethical aspects were uncontrolled, which was used for good and negative intentions. There was an illusion of freedom of choice, which often resented the state machine (both democratic and totalitarian) in its helplessness in controlling the sources of digital information. However, the belt is being tightened; today, China is showing the rest of the state systems (both democratic and totalitarian) that this problem is solved and controlled. And a tool is created that the target group themselves will use for the sake of reward in evaluating, or rather, in obstruction of others. All these processes require the development of control mechanisms: legal, economic, technical and ethical. Social rating — ideally, it is a system of assessing individual citizens, based on different parameters for building an honest and fair society. The main value of society is honesty, which should be manifested in everything from behavior in the information sphere to honoring parents. It can be concluded that in an ideal Utopian information environment, social rating contributes to determining the level of trustworthiness, the social status of both an individual and a corporation, which makes it possible to assess the degree of trust, to understand how responsibly they relate to their obligations. The information obtained is used not only in the virtual space, but in the real world too. Based on the social rating, an online database is formed where you can determine the social status of your opponent, his level of trustworthiness and, accordingly, understand how responsibly this entity belongs to the obligations assumed. However, using the disadvantages of the systems based on which a social rating is formed, hackers can learn personal information and use it for their own purposes. However, who exactly will everything and always know? In this context, there is public administration or just Power, because it consists of people — operators of social ratings. Anonymity will be violated and there is a high risk that the malicious intent of an individual state machine operator with access to the social rating database or the state’s totalitarian machine itself will always have the opportunity to intervene in the estimation algorithm, intervene to change information and distort it, and intervene for manipulation for mercenary or authoritarian purposes. Here, again, some motifs from the plot of the Matrix or even the film Network (with Sandra Bullock) come to mind.

The formation of social status by assigning points based on an informational assessment of an individual can lead to the development of social inequality. The introduction of a social rating system sets the contemporary ethics with the task of reflecting on the ongoing social transformations, actualizes the subject field of social and information ethics. What is happening in China is perhaps the most ambitious social engineering project in the history of humanity. If it is implemented, we will face the world’s first digital dictatorship. Moreover, most likely, over the next decade, this system will quickly spread throughout the world, especially among countries with a lame democracy and the sick imagination of kleptocracy in power. However, in reality, despite the guarantees of security and loyalty, which the system of social rating supposedly gives, limiting destructive elements in rights, but at the same time rewarding and stimulating trustworthy ones, there are pitfalls of unlimited control. After all, the development of personality from the philosophical and cultural aspects is always a way of making mistakes and their conscious correction during the whole life, up to the last breath. Human nature is always a search for a new, an expansion of a limited framework and an experiment that is not possible without errors, disturbances, and a constant search. However, the imposed system forces not to make mistakes, and follow the “correct”, indicated way. Over 20 years, only the most obedient will remain free, but also the least creative personalities. The logical result will be degradation, and maybe this is the goal? So far, the social rating system that operates in China is fragmentary. In each province, it is individual, each fragment are tested and then, if all is well, merge into a completely accepted program. Nevertheless, 2020 is already knocking the door.

I cannot give an unequivocal assessment of the social rating, as a phenomenon of mass control. On the one hand, I really want to see a disciplined and calm society, to feel safe and confident. But on the other hand, discipline and tranquility undoubtedly dull the development and do not give impetus to the exponential growth of the individual, civilization and science. However, what if something goes wrong with your data, not even through your fault, but according to the intention of your enemies or because of a banal system failure? It becomes terrible and scary that the tools of rehabilitation and justification are not provided at all! There is no question about this yet. In this case, we are one-step closer to digital dystopia, not realizing it at all.

P.S. What is common between the #10 year challenge flash mob and the Smart City program? Do you think anything? I do not think so. In this flash mob, users share their photos of a decade ago and relevant pictures. Don’t you think that such an algorithm is ideal for learning neural networks — and this is another reason to think about privacy for all and about the technology of tracking and analyzing big data? An old and new photo with a difference of about 10 years is ideal for teaching the algorithm of artificial intelligence to the principles of age-related changes. Artificial Intelligence can better predict what a person will look like as they age, then you will no longer hide from the all-seeing eye of the state — never, either in the space or in time. Posts published within the #10 year challenge — a unique and diverse database. People themselves have designated the period of images and it is difficult to find a reliable source. As part of a flash mob, people often added useful information about themselves to photos. For example, indicated the location of the shooting, the author of the photo, told about past events. In other words, thanks to this memo, a very large and carefully composed set of photographs appeared, showing people about 10 years ago and today. However, the general conclusion is that we need a reasonable approach to the use of technology. It should be remembered what data we are creating and how it can be used on a large scale. When and how can it help us, and understand how it can harm us! Regardless of the meme or social platform, the point is that people are the richest source of information for most technologies that arise today. We should know this and accept with due responsibility, and not blindly and stupidly succumb to the hype of mass hysteria of copying actions on social nets, exposing ourselves to public spanking and analysis of insidious Artificial Intelligence. Although, it is your choice, as yet.

Sergiy Golubyev (Сергей Голубев)

