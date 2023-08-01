Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Difficulties Aheadby@agathachristie

    Difficulties Ahead

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    After a moment of stress, such as I have just described, reaction is bound to set in. I retired to rest that night on a note of triumph, but I awoke to realize that I was by no means out of the wood. True, I could see no flaw in the alibi I had so suddenly conceived. I had but to stick to my story, and I failed to see how Bella could be convicted in face of it. It was not as though there was any old friendship between us that could be raked up, and which might lead them to suspect that I was committing perjury. It could be proved that in actual fact I had only seen the girl on three occasions. No, I was still satisfied with my idea—had not even Poirot admitted that it defeated him? But there I felt the need of treading warily. All very well for my little friend to admit himself momentarily nonplussed. I had far too much respect for his abilities to conceive of him as being content to remain in that position. I had a very humble opinion of my wits when it came to matching them against his. Poirot would not take defeat lying down. Somehow or other, he would endeavour to turn the tables on me, and that in the way, and at the moment, when I least expected it.
    featured image - Difficulties Ahead
    #detective-fiction-novel#books
    Agatha Christie HackerNoon profile picture

    @agathachristie

    Agatha Christie

    Receive Stories from @agathachristie

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Girl with the Anxious Eyes
    Published at Jul 22, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SUBMARINE COAL-MINES
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH PHILEAS FOGG ENGAGES IN A DIRECT STRUGGLE WITH BAD FORTUNE
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SEA MONSTER
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The Shame of Judge Driscoll
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by twain #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Cyrus Harding and his companions slept like innocent marmots in the cave
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa