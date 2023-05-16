1,659 reads

DevSecOps Principles and Key Steps for Securing the CI/CD Pipeline

by
byAndrey Glukhov@andreyg

Security Engineering Lead

May 16th, 2023
featured image - DevSecOps Principles and Key Steps for Securing the CI/CD Pipeline
    Speed
    Voice
Andrey Glukhov
← Previous

The Evolution of DevOps to DevSecOps: Integrating Security into the Software Development Lifecycle

Up Next →

DevSecOps Practices: Securing Infrastructure as Code (IaC)

About Author

Andrey Glukhov HackerNoon profile picture
Andrey Glukhov@andreyg

Security Engineering Lead

Read my storiesAbout @andreyg

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

cybersecurity#cybersecurity#devsecops#devsecops-open-source#cybersecurity-tips#cybersecurity-awareness#cybersecurity-skills#security#cyber-security-awareness

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Coffee-web
Cybertzar
Boorghani

Related Stories